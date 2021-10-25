Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone vacation in Hawaii

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio

46-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio and 24-year-old Camila Morrone try to protect their privacy from strangers to the maximum and not let strangers into it. However, it is not so easy to hide from the paparazzi even for such a master of disguise as DiCaprio. The other day, the lovers were photographed in Hawaii, where they are now spending their vacation. Camila and Leo went for a walk in relaxed looks and decided to refresh themselves with a coconut drink.

The couple kept aloof and tried not to attract undue attention to themselves. Leo hid his face behind a protective mask, and his beloved walked, buried in the phone.

The couple’s romance has been going on for four years. The lovers themselves do not talk about their relationship, so the public has not yet been able to hear about their romance firsthand. Nevertheless, there are a lot of rumors around the actor and model: they said that they were going to tie the knot and were even supposedly preparing for the appearance of offspring. However, these rumors were never confirmed.

Insiders from their environment say that Camila and Leo do not want to give their relationship official status yet, but both take them seriously and love each other very much.

Camila, who is building an acting career, really hopes that she will not be associated primarily with the name of the famous boyfriend.

This is frustrating because I believe that the personality itself is important, no matter who you are dating. I understand this association, but I think that over time it will disappear and cease to be a subject for discussion,

She said.

Morrone is known not only for her famous boyfriend, but also for her equally famous stepfather. Her mother Lucila has been in a relationship with Hollywood actor Al Pacino for several years.

Blogger Jill_Morris shared the first news from Spletnik.