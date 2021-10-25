https://ria.ru/20211025/vozvrat-1756055078.html
Lithuanians who violated the Russian border were released to their homeland
Three Lithuanians detained for illegally crossing the Russian border in the Curonian Lagoon were released to their homeland, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Vytauta said … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Three Lithuanians who were detained for illegally crossing the Russian border in the Curonian Lagoon were released to their homeland, said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic Vytauta Šmaizite-Kuleshene. According to her, this was facilitated by the well-coordinated work of Lithuanian diplomats and officials. Among the detainees was the mayor of the Klaipeda region of Lithuania, Bronius Markauskas. Earlier, Šmaizite-Kuleshene reported that Markuskas and two of his friends were detained by Russian border guards in the Curonian Lagoon for violating Russian borders.
At the same time, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs left without comment the question whether the mayor of Klaipeda region of Lithuania Bronius Markauskas was among the detained.
Earlier, Shmaizite-Kuleshene reported about the detention of Markuskas and two of his friends by Russian border guards in the Curonian Lagoon for violating Russian borders.
October 15, 07:27 PM
