Lithuanians who violated the Russian border were released to their homeland

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Three Lithuanians who were detained for illegally crossing the Russian border in the Curonian Lagoon were released to their homeland, said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic Vytauta Šmaizite-Kuleshene. According to her, this was facilitated by the well-coordinated work of Lithuanian diplomats and officials. Among the detainees was the mayor of the Klaipeda region of Lithuania, Bronius Markauskas. Earlier, Šmaizite-Kuleshene reported that Markuskas and two of his friends were detained by Russian border guards in the Curonian Lagoon for violating Russian borders.

