Lockdown due to coronavirus began in six regions of Russia

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-25/v_shesti_regionah_rossii_nachalsya_lokdaun_iz_za_koronavirusa https://www.znak.com/2021-10-25/v_shesti_regionah_rossii_nachalsya_lokdaun_iz_za_koronavirusa 2021.10.25

In the Nizhny Novgorod, Voronezh, Novgorod, Samara and Kursk regions, as well as in the Perm Territory, non-working days have been announced since October 25 due to the difficult situation with the coronavirus. The authorities of these regions have used the right to impose restrictions ahead of the national lockdown, which begins on October 30.

On these days, the work of cafes, bars and restaurants is suspended (delivery and take-away are allowed), non-food stores, except for pharmacies and points of sale of essential goods, service organizations (for example, beauty salons, MFC), fitness centers and entertainment establishments. Also, mass events are prohibited.

The authorities hope that the new restrictions will stop the increase in the number of coronavirus infections, as well as stimulate citizens to get vaccinated.

Recently, official statistics speaks of a sharp increase in the number of cases of covid, and daily records for the number of deaths are recorded. Because of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the government’s proposal to introduce a non-working day regime throughout Russia from October 30 to November 7, but allowed the heads of regions to shift these dates based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation. At the moment, in Russia, only 47.2 million people are fully vaccinated against coronavirus – this is 32.3% of the population.