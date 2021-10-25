LOOK / How the Russian aviation industry defeated a Japanese competitor :: World

It suddenly turned out that one of the most advanced countries in the world, Japan, cannot create modern technology that is mass-produced in Russia. The Japanese corporation Mitsubishi spent two decades and billions of dollars to create its own airliner – and now it has been decided to close the project. Why did the Russian “Superjet” take place, but its Japanese counterpart – not?

Critical problems of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet program became known last October, when its initiator decided to stop further development and testing of the aircraft for three years. And a year later, the project was actually given up. At least, this can be judged from a recent letter from Mitsubishi to the US Federal Aviation Administration, which was supposed to certify SpaceJet. In this document, the Japanese corporation reports that it has no plans to restart the program; further flight tests of the aircraft are not planned.

In total, the Japanese spent more than $ 10 billion on SpaceJet (until 2019 the project was called Mitsubishi Regional Jet). The idea of ​​the program was initially to demonstrate to the whole world the full potential of the Japanese aircraft industry, which became skilled in the production of components for the world leaders of the industry, but could not boast of its own models, so to speak, from A to Z.

Shootout game

The first and last Japanese aircraft created after World War II was the NAMC YS-11 turboprop, which made its maiden flight in 1962. At first, its civilian modification with a capacity of up to 60 passengers was in demand by Japanese airlines. But it soon turned out that the chosen market niche was too narrow, there was no special demand for the aircraft in the world market. In 1974, the project was closed, and its developer – the NAMC corporation – remained in large debt.

The next run to the target was made in the early 2000s, when Japanese companies, primarily Fuji, Mitsubishi and Kawasaki, had already gained a high reputation in the world market as suppliers of the American corporation Boeing. At that time, international cooperation was seen as the main path for the development of the global aviation industry, but Japan’s ambitions were not limited to the role of a contractor.

In 2003, the Japanese government announced a research program to develop its own aircraft, led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Since it would be too daring to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus in the most popular segment of the civil aviation industry – medium-haul airliners like the B737 and A320 – the Japanese again decided to rely on a regional airliner. Already in 2007, at the 47th Paris Air Show, Mitsubishi presented its concept of an aircraft with 70-90 seats, which was to become the first regional jet airliner made of composite materials.

Certification of the model was slated for 2012, but it quickly became clear that the project was plagued by chronic “growing pains”. For example, in 2009, Mitsubishi decided to use ordinary aluminum instead of carbon fiber composites for the wings of its aircraft (as originally planned), which immediately significantly shifted the timing of the first flight. Assembly of the first aircraft began only in April 2011. And by the way, in the same month, the first production model of the Russian Sukhoi SuperJet 100 aircraft was transferred into commercial operation, the development of which began almost simultaneously with the Japanese project.

Further events developed extremely unsuccessfully for Mitsubishi. In the summer of 2013, the third delay of the program was announced – now the first flight of the Japanese liner MRJ90 was postponed to the second quarter of 2015. In fact, it took place on November 11, 2015, but after a few days Mitsubishi announced the postponement of the first delivery to mid-2018 due to insufficient wing strength and the need to change the chassis design to improve safety. And when this date came, the start of commercial operation was postponed by another two years.

In the summer of 2018, the Japanese plane finally appeared before the public at an air show in British Farnborough. But its new competitors were also shown there – the Brazilian Embraer 190 E2 and the larger Airbus A220, which was originally developed by the Canadian company Bombardier, which sold its controlling stake to the giant of the European aviation industry.

After that, in the history of Japanese development, a spy scandal began: in October 2018, Mitsubishi received a lawsuit from the same Bombardier, which said that its former employees had stolen a trade secret to help the MRJ70 in certification in the United States. The American court dismissed Bombardier’s claims against Mitsubishi, but in mid-2019, the two companies agreed that Mitsubishi would acquire services from the Canadians for the maintenance, support, repair, marketing and sales of their CRJ series aircraft. At the same time, it became known about the rebranding of the Japanese project, which became known as Mitsubishi SpaceJet.

The final verdict of the long-suffering development was signed by a pandemic, one of the main victims of which was the global aviation industry. After the aircraft of the basic modification M90 in the final configuration made its first flight in March 2020, there were still hopes for a successful completion of this epic. But last May, Mitsubishi cut the program’s budget by half, and in October it announced a “temporary suspension” of the SpaceJet project, dismissing the vast majority of its participants. Now the Japanese aircraft has finally added to the list of failed initiatives of the global aviation industry.

Unreachable height

The immediate cause of the sudden death of the Japanese project was the lack of any visible prospects for its recoupment – despite the fact that considerable funds still needed to be invested in the completion of the development. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is not in the best financial shape now – it simply does not have extra money, says Lana Avetisyan, Managing Director of ARAVANA Group of Companies. According to her, since 2007, when the Mitsubishi SpaceJet concept was presented, the value of the corporation’s shares has more than halved.

In addition, two more factors played against the Japanese project, the expert notes. The first is the specifics of the market that Mitsubishi was going to enter: “The regional aircraft market itself is complex. These are small planes with a capacity of 30-100 passengers with a short flight range. The demand for such machines all over the world is small due to the fact that high-speed trains successfully compete with regional aviation, and road transport is an alternative. ”

The second point is the competitive environment in the aviation industry, where aviation engineering school and traditions are required for success.

In Japan, says Lana Avetisyan, the commercial aircraft industry has shown nothing to the world in recent decades, apart from the Honda HA-420 business-class aircraft. In the niche of regional aircraft, the Japanese had to compete with the Russian Superjet, the Canadian Bombardier and the Brazilian Embraer, and as a result, there was not enough base.

In theory, in Japan, regional aircraft may well have their own niche, given the specifics of the geography of the country located on a mountainous archipelago, said independent analyst Dmitry Nova. However, he adds, high-speed rail transport is also developed in Japan, which has a number of advantages over aviation: a train can accommodate many more people than an airplane, trains can be sent at least every five minutes, their movement does not depend on weather conditions, etc. And on a global scale, adds Dmitry Nova, the niche of small passenger aircraft is very vulnerable and risky – airlines increasingly prefer not niche models, but such versatile families as Boeing 737 and Airbus 320.

However, market constraints were by no means the main reason for the Japanese project’s winding down, says Roman Gusarov, editor-in-chief of the Avia.ru portal. Ultimately, in his opinion, this was exactly the price of the results of the Second World War, after which Japan was prohibited from having its own aircraft industry, which resulted in the loss of the aircraft building school. In the world, the expert notes, there really is a good practice when a country does not have its own aircraft manufacturing, but it acts as an integrator, attracting foreign specialists and technologies. This is the path that Embraer has taken.

“But at the head of this process,” Gusarov clarifies, “there should be very competent people, general designers who understand how to design modern aircraft and ensure their production. There are such people in Russia, so the Superjet flew. The Japanese, on the other hand, tried to swoop back into the world aircraft building “family”, but already at the design stage it turned out that they know how to make individual units, they can hire companies that know how to make other components, but they failed to put it all together. At the head of the Mitsubishi project, there were definitely no designers who would have seen in advance all the problems that had not yet been solved during the design process, and as a result, the project came to a standstill. The Japanese made an airplane that can fly, but it turned out to be impossible to certify it, and apparently it won’t be possible to play back the situation – it’s easier to create a new airplane. ”

Meanwhile, in the Superjet project, according to Roman Gusarov, the primary task was not serial production, but obtaining an international certificate. As a result, Russia not only created the aircraft, but also gained extensive experience in certification of production abroad for the international market. Now the new MC-21 medium-haul liner is following this already beaten path – in this project, many processes are more understandable and do not cause the difficulties that Superjet had.

In the 2000s, Gusarov recalls, the Russian project was very strongly criticized due to delays, but it quickly became clear that neither Mitsubishi nor the simultaneously launched Chinese IRJ project even showed comparable results.

But it was initially assumed that these two countries, with their own capabilities, would show Russia exactly how to make airplanes. It turned out, the expert explains, that despite the financial and technological potential of these countries, an aircraft building school is still needed to create their own aircraft:

“Russia, even in spite of the industrial devastation of the nineties, managed to preserve this school. There were excellent engineers – not only of the Soviet generation, but also young ones. We found strength to study modern world technologies that were brought into the project. As a result, Superjet took place, no matter how scolded it was. It is, of course, not perfect, there were many market and marketing miscalculations, but purely technically it was implemented at a good world level and is in no way inferior to either Embraer or Bombardier. ”