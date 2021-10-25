“Man is not immortal”: Metropolitan Shevkunov spoke about Putin’s rule

Finding a successor to the current Russian President Vladimir Putin will be extremely difficult, Metropolitan of Pskov and Porkhovsky Tikhon Shevkunov, who many call the president’s “confessor”, said in an interview with the Daily Storm. He stressed that under Putin, Russia has experienced a significant rise in the international arena. This raises questions – who else can maintain the authority of Russia in this way, restrain it inside.

“But this is also our problem, man is not immortal,” Shevkunov stressed. He considers Putin a person of “a different scale” and “infinite responsibility”, and he is aware of all this. “He is a man of action, naturally, not looking for any gratitude. He is, as an officer, as a soldier, assigned to do this, ”says the Metropolitan.

It is up to the president to decide who will succeed him. He, and no one else, must prepare what comes next. “And many people understand: take it away and what will start, it’s just for any person to think, to a responsible person who understands in general some kind of drive belts that we have,” Shevkunov said.

Shevkunov also noted that Putin is ironic about the fact that some are trying to exalt him. He recalled the story when Khazanov tried to put a crown on Putin, and he took it and put it on the head of the comedian himself. Putin should be compared with Nicholas the First, Shevkunov said. “He was an amazing man, he raised the country, but he was slandered, he was called Nikolai Palkin,” the Metropolitan noted.

Bosses in Russia are especially disliked, they are cursed in our country. But Putin understands all this, he loves people and does his job without creating illusions, Shevkunov added.