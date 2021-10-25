Manufacturers are caught on a blatant fake SSD. They are collected on memory chips from old smartphones.





Solid state drives can hide low-grade memory chips as well as modules removed from old phones sent for recycling. In some models, there are rejected microcircuits, the life of which cannot be predicted.

World SSD Roulette

The world may soon be overwhelmed by a wave of the lowest-quality SSD-drives collected literally from garbage. This warning was issued by the Chinese profile portal Evaluation Room.

According to the site’s experts, manufacturers of solid-state drives, against the background of their shortage, are increasingly using low-grade memory modules that have not passed factory tests. In some cases, they even purchase NAND chips previously used in smartphones and recovered from broken or outdated devices sent for recycling.

It’s getting harder and harder to buy guaranteed quality and inexpensive SSDs

The shortage of SSDs, especially at the enterprise level, is a consequence of at least two major factors on a global scale. The first is the general shortage of semiconductors, the second is the Chia cryptocurrency, which can be mined with SSDs and hard drives, and which can destroy drives in a matter of days. Despite the September collapse of the Chia rate, as of October 25, 2021, it is still in value – the currency rate, according to CoinMarketCap, exceeds 10.5 thousand rubles.

Who can’t be trusted

Experts of the Evaluation Room divided all SSD manufacturers in the world into four echelons, noting that the first one can be trusted, the second one too, and the products of the other two should be treated with the utmost caution.

Inside an SSD from a first-tier company

The first echelon purchases microcircuits directly from manufacturers – Micron, Samsung, Toshiba, etc. and leaves their markings intact. Second-tier companies order the same microcircuits, but specify that their logo should be on them. Such, according to the site, are engaged in Adata, Kingston, Phison and a number of other companies.

Drive with re-labeled but still reliable quality chips

It is almost impossible to trace the supply of memory chips to third-tier manufacturers. This is where the trick begins with the use of used chips that are not always suitable for working in an SSD.

According to the specifications of the NAND memory modules, they are all divided into different categories based on workmanship and performance. So, class AS is fully suitable for high-performance SSDs, and AL is only for entry-level drives. At the same time, SS-class chips do not pass factory tests, and ES are actually engineering samples.

Engineering samples of flash modules unexpectedly found themselves inside a ready-to-sell SSD

Drives with a class lower than AS or AL can be used in smartphones, memory cards, ordinary flash drives. They are also workable, but do not meet the criteria of factory tests, including the speed of work.

Passions run high

Third-tier companies often use inappropriate classes of NAND modules in their SSDs. This is the case, for example, of the Asgart and Guangwei companies, whose products Russians can order in popular Chinese online stores. These SSDs are usually characterized by low operating speed.

At the same time, other representatives of the third echelon do not hesitate at all to assemble solid-state drives on NAND memory from old smartphones. The experts of the Evaluation Room caught the companies Phison and Huirong of this. Inside their SSDs, there may be UFS and MMC chips mixed, besides, from different manufacturers. They can differ in capacity and operating voltage, which ultimately does not in the best way affect the reliability of the final product.

An example of an SSD with memory from old smartphones

But the worst thing is happening on the assembly lines of SSD companies from the fourth echelon. If the flash memory of smartphones was in use, but still worked properly, then here you can encounter drives whose NAND modules have failed absolutely all factory tests.

This is a low-quality memory, a real garbage. The reliability of SSD based on it is at near-zero mark, which leads to the failure of drives after a minimum time of use.

It is impossible to trace the origin of these modules and their class.

Remarkably, it is not just brands that no one has ever heard of that use junk memory chips. According to the Evaluation Room, this approach was used in its work by OCZ, once one of the most famous manufacturers of SSD-drives in the world. Users returned her products to stores very often. OCZ has not existed since April 2016. It was bought by Toshiba, paying $ 35 million for it.