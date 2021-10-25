Many people who became infected after vaccination actually bought a QR code – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Many seriously ill COVID-19, who say that they became infected, despite being vaccinated with Sputnik V, actually bought a certificate, said the head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gintsburg. The scientist even named the proportion of such patients – 80%, and explained that it is not difficult to identify the falsely vaccinated, since it is possible to conduct an analysis for the presence of drug markers in them.

“If the allegedly vaccinated Sputnik V gets seriously ill, as the data shows, these are people who, unfortunately, took advantage of the fake certificates they bought. We see that people are missing markers [к вакцине] in 80% of cases, “the scientist told reporters.

Criminal cases concerning the sold fake QR codes are being opened in different regions of the country. But the true scale of the problem has yet to be assessed. According to Gunzburg, what comes out is only a small part of the real picture.

By the way, such fakes are not only a problem in our country. In Israel, having made a decision on the general revaccination of citizens from the age of 12, they canceled the previous “green passes” and introduced new ones. Local media explained this, among other things, by the authorities’ desire to remove fake passes from circulation.

The story itself is, of course, wild. “People spend money, and then they get sick and die for their own money. They deceive themselves,” Gunzburg believes. He also suggested that, having received a fake QR code, a person often begins to behave as if he is really protected. “And the risk of illness in such people increases dramatically as a result of the fact that they have changes in behavior. In addition, they put others in a mortal threat,” the scientist believes.

The only correct decision, insists Gunzburg, is to get a full-fledged vaccination, and six months later to revaccinate, since during this time the titer of protective antibodies drops. If antibodies remain at a high level, an additional vaccination, according to the academician, will not do any harm.

“If a person has a high level of antibodies and he also injects himself with an additional antigen, then as a result the level of antibodies does not increase much. The person will not do any harm to himself by this, but he may not get additional benefit, he will have the same high level of antibodies that was and before revaccination, “he said.

In other countries, the attitude towards revaccination is ambiguous. The research results are contradictory: some confirmed a drop in the effectiveness of vaccination after six months, others gave the opposite result. The main thing is that until now no one in the world knows which titer of protective antibodies can be considered a “cut-off line”: if it is higher, you can consider yourself protected, if lower, you can re-inoculate.

As a result, states act in different ways. In Israel, all citizens over 12 years of age have been revaccinated since September. But in most other countries, booster vaccinations have been announced so far only for at-risk groups – chronic people, the elderly, social workers and doctors.

At the same time, many regulators are expanding the indications for vaccination. The Russian Ministry of Health approved changes to the Sputnik V instructions for use, allowing vaccinations for nursing mothers. The vaccine was recommended for pregnant women even earlier. At the same time, an important caveat is made: there is no scientific evidence yet on whether vaccine components pass into breast milk. “Clinical studies on the use of the drug” Gam-COVID-Vac ” [Спутник V] in women who are breastfeeding and babies are absent. It is currently unknown whether the active ingredients in the vaccine can pass into breast milk. Before making decisions about vaccination of a nursing woman, it is necessary to assess the risks and benefits of this vaccination, “the updated version of the instructions says.

Note that a similar approach is used in the world for vaccination with Western vaccines. Pfizer’s labeling also states that pregnant and lactating women can get vaccinated, but must notify their doctor and seek advice.

Nevertheless, in Israel, recommendations from the Ministry of Health have recently been issued: women are now recommended to be vaccinated with Pfizer from the first trimester of pregnancy, and not at a later date, as it was before.

Meanwhile

Stamp themselves with a term

In the Novosibirsk region, since the beginning of the pandemic, 17 criminal cases have been initiated on the sale of forged documents allegedly confirming vaccination and the absence of the disease. This was announced at an operational meeting in the regional government by the head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Novosibirsk region, Major General Andrei Kulkov. At the same time, according to him, 89 reports were registered about the sale of fake vaccination certificates and the results of PCR testing.

Recently, a criminal case of a pensioner caught selling counterfeit papers was transferred to the Kirovsky District Court of Novosibirsk. In the city polyclinic number 13, the woman got hold of an official form of a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus, and before that she acquired stamps that imitate the seals of medical institutions. The woman was detained, a criminal case was opened. In her apartment, investigators found 57 stamps from various clinics, of which 24 were the personal seals of doctors.

However, the production of counterfeits can have a much greater scope. In the middle of the year, the police detained a resident of the Leninsky district of Novosibirsk, from whom 1939 certificates were seized with signs of forgery about the passage of PCR tests for COVID-19 and a negative test result. For each such certificate, the manufacturer asked for 800 rubles, and as a result, the unemployed Siberian managed to earn more than 150 thousand.

Similar examples are found in other regions. For example, in Bashkiria, the police have opened and are investigating more than 40 criminal cases on the fact of counterfeiting vaccination certificates against coronavirus. Some of them are related to health care workers. So, the secretary of one of Sterlitamak’s polyclinics was under investigation. She was detained together with her friend. The women organized a business for acquaintances who paid up to 3.5 thousand rubles for a fake vaccination certificate. At the same time, the health worker had the opportunity to destroy unused ampoules of the vaccine in order to hide the traces of the crime. But in the Iglinsky district, the fact of official forgery by the head of the feldsher-obstetric station was revealed. The physician entered the data on the alleged vaccination on the woman’s medical examination card. For this, the grateful patient gave the doctor a gift for two thousand rubles. In the city of Sibay, criminal cases were brought against the biologist of the clinical diagnostic laboratory and the nurse of the city hospital. According to the investigation, they issued fake vaccination certificates for five thousand rubles and entered data on vaccinations into the unified state medical system. Meanwhile, the police warn that under the criminal article on counterfeiting, responsibility threatens not only the sellers of such “certificates”, but also the person who uses the “linden” – for its illegal purchase and storage, you can go to the colony for a year.

Prepared Nikita Zaikov, Aigul Kamaeva, Novosibirsk, Ufa