Marina Rakova’s arrest was preceded by her conflict with Enlightenment over multibillion-dollar government contracts for textbooks

According to the interlocutors of The Bell, the main project of Rakova was “Quantoriums” – a network of free children’s educational centers in promising areas. The project is funded from federal and regional budgets with the support of the largest Russian companies. Rakova sent the Quantorium project to the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) in 2014, and the following year it was approved by the Supervisory Board headed by Vladimir Putin.

In 2018, Marina Rakova became Deputy Minister of Education, and Quantoriums were included in the Education National Project. Its implementation was undertaken by the “Fund for New Forms of Education Development” subordinate to the Ministry of Education. At first, it was headed by Rakova herself, then by her subordinate Maxim Inkin, now arrested in the case of Rakova about a particularly large fraud.

According to one of the officials of the Ministry of Education, under Rakova, this fund became, in fact, the project office of the entire national project “Education”, for which 784.5 billion rubles were allocated from the budget until 2024.

According to The Bell, Rakova and her project were patronized by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, who actually created ASI. Belousov and Rakova often appeared together at events promoting the Quantoriums, a source told The Bell who collaborated with Rakova on her projects in the ministry. “Belousov’s people called, called and in general promoted this project in every possible way,” he said.

A source close to Sberbank said that Belousov also assisted in the appointment of Rakova as the curator of the Digital Educational Platforms division at Sberbank after she left the Ministry of Education. This happened in 2020 after Sergei Kravtsov became minister, with whom, according to one of Rakova’s acquaintances, she did not have a good relationship.

Five more sources of The Bell claim that before Rakova left the Ministry of Education, one of her main conflicts was with the Prosveshchenie publishing house, which supplies textbooks to Russian schools.

According to a former member of Rakova’s team on the creation of Quantoriums, Enlightenment wanted to supply equipment to children’s technoparks as a monopoly. According to estimates by The Bell, the state order for all technology parks launched since 2015 is estimated at at least 14.1 billion rubles. “The competition was great, the money was big, and many were ready to fight for this piece of the pie to the blood,” said a former subordinate of Rakova.

Also, the disputes related to projects that developed on the basis of regular schools, a source at the Ministry of Education told The Bell. According to him, Rakova often spoke out against suppliers who were lobbied by “Enlightenment”, and also successfully defended high requirements for the equipment supplied to schools.

According to an entrepreneur familiar from the work with Cancer, she tried to “push back the publishing house rather harshly” and, “apparently, she really wanted competition for the market”. The Bell’s interlocutor noted that Rakova “generally quarreled with many people – high-ranking people could be offended.”

According to acquaintances of the former official, the conflicts continued after Rakova entered the board of directors of Prosveshcheniye as a representative of Sberbank, whose consortium with VEB.RF and the Russian Direct Investment Fund agreed to purchase a 25% stake in the publishing house.

In 2011, a small publishing house “Olma Media” of Senator Oleg Tkach and his partner Vladimir Uzun bought “Enlightenment” from the state for 2.25 billion rubles. Olma attracted most of the funds from the SMP bank of Arkady and Boris Rotenberg.

Arkady Rotenberg from 2013 to 2017 was the chairman of the board of directors of “Enlightenment”. The source of Vedomosti said that the businessman’s share was received by the people entrusted to him. The main beneficiaries of Enlightenment are Oleg Tkach and Vladimir Uzun.

“A very good strategist and a strong negotiator, but tough and vindictive, no one will stand up for his enemies,” the Bell interlocutor, familiar with him, described Tkach. According to him, Rakova, being the deputy head of the Ministry of Education, “allowed herself to argue openly, did not listen.” “Her character is tough. But for Tkach, such an appeal is not by concept, ”added the source of the publication.

Meduza * wrote that Rakova also had a bad relationship with former education minister Olga Vasilyeva, who now heads the Russian Academy of Education. According to the newspaper, it was the RAO expertise that formed the basis of the criminal case against Rakova.

Vasilyeva lobbied for “Enlightenment” and turned the publishing house into an almost complete monopoly, the newspaper claims. Rakova, as vice-president of Sberbank, oversaw the SberClass project, designed to replace outdated paper textbooks.

According to a source close to Sberbank, Meduza *, one of the conditions for buying a stake in Enlightenment was that Rakova would take up the textbooks. Sberbank wanted her to lead Enlightenment, he says. Rakova wanted to introduce more digital educational materials, but Enlightenment, accustomed to paper textbooks, did not know how to make money on it, the source explained.

“It is impossible to force them to create new content: they do not know how to do it and do not want to do it. With Rakova, they talked about at least translating their content to platform solutions, ”he said.

According to three sources of Meduza *, Rakova’s activities put the business of Enlightenment on paper textbooks into question. The publishing house earned about 10 billion rubles every year from the supply of the same school textbooks, and SberKlass supplied its system to schools for free and was going to fill it with its own digital content. In the pandemic, his position has strengthened.

According to a source close to Sberbank, “Meduza” *, after the dismissal of Rakova began “very strong pressure on the leadership” because of SberClass.

Another person involved in the Rakova case is Sergei Zuev, the rector of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (Shaninki). According to the investigation, in 2019, Rakova lobbied for the allocation of budgetary funds to the Fund for New Forms of Education Development, and he ordered the work from Shaninka. The investigation claims that the work was not completed, but Shaninka received money for them. The damage is estimated at 50 million rubles.

* By the decision of the Ministry of Justice, Meduza is included in the register of mass media performing functions of a foreign agent in Russia