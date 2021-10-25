Marketing on investor illiteracy. While Elon Musk is selling Mars, Jeff Bezos is selling Earth: alex_rozoff – LiveJournal

Over the years, we have seen an escalation in the space race of large private corporations. First place is taken by Elon Musk (SpaceX), followed by Jeff Bezos (Blue Origin), barely bypassing the tandem Richard Branson – Burt Rutan (Virgin Galactic).The intense race for second and third place was described here:https://alex-rozoff.livejournal.com/428875.htmlhttps://alex-rozoff.livejournal.com/435289.htmlBut one way or another, SpaceX is ahead of the rest by several buildings, and Elon Musk is confidently selling the planet Mars to investors – as described in detail:https://alex-rozoff.livejournal.com/70558.htmlAs a musical pause – Take IT Easy video featuring “Bravo” and “SpaceX”He – Elon Musk – sells the Moon to investors, about which in more detail here:https://www.bbc.com/russian/news-56781344… So what can Jeff Bezos sell to investors from his second place in space? Venus? Mercury? Asteroids? Comets? Oh no, that would be too trite for a character who made a trillion dollars in click trading between a buyer and real sellers. Now in space he sells … Earth!

It looks like nonsense, but the entire business of Bezos (Amazon) is nonsense, and nevertheless, in the conditions of the “new normal”, it is estimated at 1.67 trillion USD.

Let’s see how Bezos intends to sell planet Earth to investors.

The first publication on this topic appeared back in June 2016.

Jeff Bezos thinks we need to build industrial zones in space in order to save Earth

(I quote in translation) Elon Musk wants us to build human colonies on Mars. Jeff Bezos takes a more measured approach.

At the Code Conference on Tuesday, the Amazon founder and CEO said that we must start moving parts of the industrial economy into space to “save the Earth.”

“Let me assure you that this is the best planet. We must protect her and we will do it by going out into spacehe told Recode editor Walt Mossberg. You don’t want to live in a retrograde world where we have to curb population growth. ”

Bezos says that tasks that require a lot of energy should not be performed on Earth. Instead, we have to perform them in space, and this will happen in the next few hundred years.

“Energy is limited here. In at least a few hundred years … all of our heavy industry will be moved off the planet, Bezos added. The land will be divided into residential and light industrial zones. You shouldn’t use heavy energy on Earth. We can build giant microcircuit factories in space “…

For example, solar energy is more practical for factories in space, he said.

“We don’t really need to build them here, – he said, – The earth is shading [тогда как] in space, you can get solar energy 24/7. … The problem with other planets … people will visit Mars, and we will populate Mars, and people will do it, because it’s cool, but I would actually move heavy industry into space. “

Blue Origin’s success was not impressive back then, and Bezos’s announcement was not taken seriously. But when, after a successful PR campaign with sending tourists to a suborbital flight, Bezos repeated his statements, they were published by NBC News – although the more advanced media reacted to his idea with wicked irony:

07/20/2021 Jeff Bezos: ‘We Need to Move All Polluting Industry Into Space’

Turns out even billionaires can feel the overview effect. They just come to slightly different conclusions than astronauts.



(citing in translation) The only hope to save the Earth from the creeping influence of Amazon was that Bezos would experience what is called the “review effect” that astronauts talk about. This leads to the realization that we need to protect the planet at all costs, and this happens when space travelers see a world without borders and the barely noticeable atmosphere that surrounds the Earth.

Looks like Bezos sensed it.

“When you look at the planet, there are no boundaries, – Bezos said in an interview with NBC News, – This is one planet, and we share it, and it is fragile … We live on this beautiful planet. You can’t even imagine how rarefied the atmosphere is when you look at it from space. We live in it, it looks so big, and it feels like this atmosphere is huge, and we can ignore it and treat it casually. “…

A powerful message from the richest man in the world. This is a departure from the ruthless business mindset. Could this signal a shift? Perhaps Bezos will want to support stricter taxes for the super-rich so that billionaires don’t distort our discourse? Or maybe he had an epiphany that he should offer better conditions for Amazon warehouse workers who are forced to suffer from heat and so-called “power hours” during the race to fulfill orders? Perhaps, returning to Earth as a changed person, he will convince him to stop one-day transportation and their negative consequences for the environment and people?

Please sir, go on, I’m listening carefully.

“When you go up there and see this, you see how tiny and how fragile she is, – continued Bezos, – We need to take all heavy industry, all production that pollutes the environment, and move it into space “…

Yes that’s right. Jeff Bezos would like to move the entire polluting industry into space. The richest man in the world admitted that it will take “decades and decades.” But one thing is absolutely worth it for him … [задницы] uh, biosphere safety.

Transferring entire industries into space is simply incomprehensible. Building, say, an electric Ford Bronco or even an Amazon Echo in space is perhaps the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard. This already requires skilled workers and robots right here on Earth. What Bezos is proposing will require ensuring that the technology works in zero gravity (or that we perfectly simulate gravity in space), deliver the raw materials for the Ford Bronco to your space station, and then bring the said Bronco back to Earth.

In general, Brian Kahn, the author of the article in gizmodo, an erudite character with normal common sense, ingeniously mocks Bezos’ illiterate idea of ​​transferring heavy industry into space.

But Bezos is far from being stupid, and he knows that the strategic investors to whom his proposal is addressed are even more illiterate, and moreover, ordinary common sense is almost completely destroyed in their brains. If it had been otherwise, they would not have financed dozens of idiotic projects that are currently in the top of “high technologies”.

So these investors will fall for the “innovative and strategic product Green Planet Earth.”

After a while (according to Buffett’s apt expression) “midnight will come and everything will turn into pumpkins and mice” – but until the hands of the clock have merged on the upper radius of the dial, you can sell this idiocy and get billions.

…So it goes…