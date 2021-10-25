Marriage killer Brad Pitt – his character still shot his wife with a submarine gun in Tarantino’s film “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino wrote a novel based on his 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood”, where he revealed some points that were not included in the plot of the picture. For example, the character Brad Pitt – stuntman Cliff Booth – there was a problem with employment due to notoriety – those around him believed that he killed his wife.

In the film itself, there was a flashback where a drunken Booth is resting on a boat in the sea with his wife; the faithful begins to saw her husband, he promisingly looks at the harpoon gun in his hands, and this is where the scene ends.

But not in the book!

On the pages of Tarantino, he describes in detail how Booth snickered at his wife: “the harpoon hit below the navel and cut the woman in two.” The main character immediately regretted what he had done, tried to save the lady. They even managed to talk for seven hours and resolved all their family problems, but the rescuers did not manage to do it in time.

Pitt’s character was uncomfortable – but not enough to surrender to the authorities and not come up with a plausible version of the fishing accident. After all, he turned out to be a murderer. Perhaps it is correct that the director did not present one of the protagonists as a complete freak.

Although only one scene could shoot a whole film, how Pitt communicates with his soul mate. Or is it already a plot for “Mr. and Mrs. Smith 2”?