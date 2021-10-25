Marvel offered Robert Downey Jr. the role of Doctor Doom

Before Robert Downey Jr. got the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man, Marvel Studios offered the actor the role of the villain from Fantastic Four (2005), Doctor Doom. The director of “Iron Man” and “Iron Man 2” Jon Favreau spoke about this in the new book “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe”.

Downey, who helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel Studios’ first independent feature film in 2008, could possibly have played Victor von Doom in 2005’s Fantastic Four. In the 20th Century Fox film, Julian McMahon portrays the arrogant CEO of Von Doom Industries who becomes a metal-skinned supervillain.

“My first, literally first, decision as president of Marvel Studios that I made, and that I was allowed to make, was casting Robert Downey Jr., and it was very interesting because we knew that it would either work or become the most a big fire in a dumpster. There was almost no room to maneuver. It ended well and I always said, “No Robert Downey Jr., no MCU” – remembered about this the head of the studio Kevin Feige.

