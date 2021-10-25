Mastercard will add support for bitcoin payments on the network

Payment giant Mastercard will soon announce support for cryptocurrencies on its network. Reported by CNBC.

Banks and merchants will be able to integrate cryptocurrencies into their products. We are talking about bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards for accruals in cryptocurrencies, as well as loyalty programs, in which points can be converted into digital assets.

Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, said the initiative will allow banks to compete with cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Bakkt platform will become a partner of the payment network. She will be an intermediary for the sale and storage of cryptocurrencies.

According to Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael, companies will be able to independently set the rate for converting traditional points to bitcoins, thereby allowing customers to generate income.

Against the backdrop of this news, Bakkt shares are up 70%.

Data: TradingView.

Recall that Mastercard announced plans to open the ability to accept payments in cryptocurrencies for merchants back in February 2021.

A May survey showed that 40% of payment network customers plan to use cryptocurrencies.

In early September, Mastercard announced the acquisition of analytics firm CipherTrace, which specializes in tracking suspicious activity on the blockchain of more than 900 cryptocurrencies.

