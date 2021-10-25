Mastercard will add support for cryptocurrency payments

The Mastercard payment system has entered into a deal with the Bakkt cryptocurrency platform to integrate cryptocurrency payments for its partners, RBC reports.

Payment partners, including merchants and banks, will soon be able to add support for digital assets to their products, and Mastercard customers will be able to buy, sell and store digital assets.

Among the services that Mastercard plans to provide to customers are bitcoin wallets, credit and debit cards, which allow you to receive cashback in cryptocurrency and spend digital assets, as well as loyalty programs, in which bonus points from airlines, restaurants or hotels can be converted into bitcoins.

In September, Mastercard announced the purchase of the analytical crypto service CipherTrace, which monitors suspicious activity on the blockchain of more than 900 digital assets. The payment system will provide partners with access to CipherTrace products and develop a service that will enable companies to ensure security and transparency in their digital asset management.