Matt Damon’s Water.org partners with Crypto.com to bring safe water to those in need | Blockchain24

Crypto.com, the world’s most dynamic and fastest growing cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with Matt Damon and Water.org, a global non-profit organization co-founded by the Hollywood actor, to bring clean water and sanitation to people in need. Crypto.com will donate $ 1 million to Water.org to support their mission.

Equal access to life-changing resources

The crypto exchange will also present measures to encourage more people around the world to support this cause. Both sides believe in equal access to platforms and life-changing resources. The partnership brings together crypto users from around the world to support this mission. Matt Damon commented:

Tackling some of the world’s greatest social challenges, such as universal access to safe water, requires innovative companies and smart solutions. As our financial solutions and platforms evolve, we can leverage them. Crypto.com and Water.org are working towards positive transformation, and our innovative financial solutions will help change lives and the world.

Chris Marshalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said:

We are very proud to work with Matt Damon and Water.org to directly support their mission and encourage crypto users around the world to join us in this effort. The success and true potential of cryptocurrency will only become a reality when the largest number of people have access to the tools they need to fully control their lives, finances and the future.

The fastest growing cryptocurrency platform in the world also has one of the most popular crypto cards, the Crypto.com Visa Card, which bridges the gap between cryptocurrency and traditional finance. It is an easy, completely secure and very affordable way for crypto professionals to enter the future of finance.

Mission – empower everyone to control their money and data

Crypto.com aims to make cryptocurrency mainstream because it will allow everyone to control their money, data and identity, making self-determination and financial freedom a reality.

The crypto exchange is spearheading the global transition to cryptocurrency with a focus on developing regulated businesses wherever they operate. In addition, crypto.com pledged to reduce carbon emissions by the end of 2022