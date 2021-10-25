Maximum number of cases of coronavirus infection revealed in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic – Gazeta.Ru

In Russia, the maximum number of cases of coronavirus infection has been identified since the beginning of the pandemic – 37,930. operational headquarters…

A day earlier, 35,660 cases were reported.

It is clarified that 9% of patients did not have clinical manifestations of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1,069 people have died from COVID-19, 20,690 patients have been cured.

The leaders in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours were Moscow (7778), St. Petersburg (3127), Moscow Region (1689). The least infected is in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (14).

In total, 8,279,573 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the entire period, 231 669 people died, 7 186 611 recovered.

Earlier it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the regions to provide prohibition of night entertainment events and restaurants, as well proposed increase coverage of coronavirus testing.