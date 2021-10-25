Mayor detained while crossing Russian border returned to Lithuania :: Society :: RBC

Three Lithuanian citizens returned to Lithuania, who crossed the border with Russia and were detained by Russian border guards. This was announced by the press secretary of the Lithuanian Foreign Minister for Press Vytautė Šmaizite-Kuleshene, her words are reported by the LRT portal.

“According to the latest information, as recently reported by the Lithuanian border commissioner, three Lithuanian citizens have successfully returned to the country,” said Shmaizite-Kuleshene.

Among those who crossed the Russian border was the mayor of the Klaipeda region and the former Minister of Agriculture Bronius Markauskas. He apologized for the incident and said that he was already heading home, thanking the staff of the Lithuanian consulate in Faebook. According to him, the incident took place in the Curonian Lagoon while fishing. “I am a good fisherman, but in orienteering on the terrain, it turns out, no,” – wrote the politician.

Three Lithuanians crossed the border earlier on 24 October. In addition to the mayor, among them were former councilor Dalius ilinskas (he held this position when Markauskas was minister) and Romualdas Šukis, the 15min portal specified. Šukas, according to 15min, is the head of the company in Klaipeda region.