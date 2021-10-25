https://ria.ru/20211025/facebook-1756221221.html
Media: Facebook made exceptions to the rule for politicians and celebrities
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Facebook’s management was inconsistent in adhering to its own rules prescribing to remain neutral, and in some cases allowed American politicians and celebrities to publish whatever they wanted on social networks, writes the Financial Times, citing internal company documents and the words of its ex-employees that came into its possession. As the newspaper notes, the company “intervened to allow American politicians and celebrities to publish whatever they wanted on the social network, despite requests from employees to stop doing it.” The article notes that despite Facebook’s claims of political neutrality, the company, faced with “accusations of bias from conservatives,” allowed right-wing politicians to violate rules aimed at combating disinformation and harmful content. Facebook said the company does not remove posts on the social network “when it sees that they can harm influential politicians.” In some cases, it was alleged that the final decision could be made personally by Mark Zuckerberg. In particular, it is indicated that in 2019 he was allegedly directly involved in the decision to leave a video on the social network with the statement that abortion “is never a medical necessity. vision “. This post was first blocked by a moderator, and then – after “complaints from Republican politicians” – restored. A former Facebook employee who held a senior position at the company told the publication that Zuckerberg had called on employees to “impeccable neutrality”, but three other ex-employees of the company said that they themselves were witnessing Facebook “applying its own rules inconsistently and haphazardly, taking a special approach to celebrities.” “It seems that the people running Facebook are much more concerned with not looking biased than with really Their efforts to do the former often get in the way of the latter, “said a former employee of the company. Former social networking manager Frances Haugen said at a US Senate hearing earlier that Facebook prioritizes profit over user interests. She has worked at Facebook since 2019 and secretly copied tens of thousands of pages of internal company research, based on which the Wall Street Journal published several incriminating articles. Haugen resigned from Facebook in May, and in September filed anonymous complaints with federal law enforcement, accusing the social network of deceiving the public about significant progress in the fight against hate, violence and disinformation on the Internet.
As the newspaper notes, the company “intervened to allow American politicians and celebrities to publish on the social network whatever they wanted, despite requests from employees to stop doing it.”
The article notes that despite Facebook’s claims of political neutrality, the company, faced with “accusations of bias from conservatives,” allowed right-wing politicians to break rules aimed at combating disinformation and harmful content.
In particular, it is indicated that in 2019 he was allegedly directly involved in the decision to leave a video on the social network stating that abortion “is never a medical necessity.” This publication was first blocked by the moderator, and then – after “complaints from republican politicians” – restored.
A former Facebook employee who held a management position at the company told the publication that Zuckerberg called on employees to be “impeccable neutrality”, but three other ex-employees of the company said that they themselves witnessed how Facebook “applied its own rules inconsistently and haphazardly, showing special approach to celebrities “.
“The people who run Facebook seem to be much more concerned with not appearing biased than with really not being biased. Their efforts to do the former often get in the way of the latter,” said one former employee of the company.
