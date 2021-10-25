Media: median salary increased in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211025/zarplata-1756072586.html
Salaries have increased in Russia
Media: the median salary has increased in Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
Salaries have increased in Russia
The median salary in Russia in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 9.2% compared to the same period last year. RBC writes about this … RIA Novosti, 10/25/2021
2021-10-25T09: 24
2021-10-25T09: 24
2021-10-25T09: 56
economy
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155954/95/1559549573_0:145:3127:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_cf37e695e4fe5f90910fcdac5b161e88.jpg
MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The median salary in Russia in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 9.2% compared to the same period last year. RBC writes about this with reference to a study by SberIndex and Rabota.ru. The median salary is an indicator at which 50% of Russians receive less than the specified value, and the other half – more. Thus, this parameter means the income of the average employee. According to the study, the largest growth was shown by the spheres of information technology and communications (13.5%), finance and insurance (13.1%), as well as trade (12.9%). the values turned out to be in the field of education and health care – 6.4% and minus 0.9%, respectively. The authors of the study attribute this to the overall increase in income during the pandemic in these industries, so the comparison with the third quarter of 2020 does not look convincing. Also, analysts noted that the cost of labor costs (including travel, bonuses and other benefits) increased by 13.8 % over this period. An earlier study by RIA Novosti showed that Russians earn an amount per month that is 2.6 times higher than the cost of a standard consumer kit. According to experts, the level of salaries in Russia differs greatly both from industry to industry, and in the regional context. Among cities in terms of median wages, Salekhard, Anadyr and Moscow are in the lead. Elista, Nalchik and Grozny were among the outsiders in the rating.
https://ria.ru/20211008/vakansii-1753609295.html
https://ria.ru/20211006/zarplata-1753273221.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155954/95/1559549573_199 0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a59d2ca72349bbec18e2844a10512bdf.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, russia
Media: median salary increased in Russia
The median salary is the indicator at which 50% of Russians receive less than the specified value, and the other half – more. Thus, this parameter means the income of the average worker.
According to the research, the largest growth was demonstrated by the spheres of information technology and communications (13.5%), finance and insurance (13.1%), and trade (12.9%).
More modest values were found in education and health care – 6.4% and minus 0.9%, respectively. The study authors attribute this to the overall increase in income during the pandemic in these industries, so the comparison with the third quarter of 2020 does not look convincing.
October 8, 07:26 AM
The vacancies with the highest salaries in Moscow are named
Analysts also noted that staff costs (including travel, bonuses and other payments) increased by 13.8% over this period.
Earlier, a research by RIA Novosti showed that Russians earn an amount per month that is 2.6 times higher than the cost of a standard consumer kit. According to experts, the level of salaries in Russia differs greatly from industry to industry, and regionally.
Among cities in terms of median wages, Salekhard, Anadyr and Moscow are in the lead. Elista, Nalchik and Grozny were among the outsiders in the rating.
October 6, 06:53 AM
The poll showed that about half of Russians want a wage increase