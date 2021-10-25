https://ria.ru/20211024/reznikov-1756038846.html
Media named a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine
The media named a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021
Media named a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense, it should be Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration Temporarily … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021
2021-10-24T19: 44
2021-10-24T19: 44
2021-10-24T19: 44
in the world
Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky
Alexey Reznikov
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0c/1600912868_0:101:1944:1195_1920x0_80_0_0_5bbc1da50af1de38249875621f1542a5.jpg
KIEV, October 24 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense, it should be Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian publication Censor.net Yuriy Butusov said, citing sources. To the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Servant of the People David Arakhamia said that Zelensky had already decided on the candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense in the event of the resignation of Andriy Taran. “President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed on the candidacy of the new Minister of Defense. Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The new candidate for minister Reznikov had no previous connection with defense and security issues. This is a professional lawyer who had nothing to do with military operations and defense planning. Therefore, Reznikov will be a manageable figure for the office, he will need a lot of time to of that to grasp the essence of the ongoing chaos and develop some kind of logic and strategy in it, “Butusov wrote on his Facebook page. According to him, another candidate was the head of the subcommittee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Vereshchuk. According to the journalist, Zelensky’s main motivation is the desire to have a “speaking” defense minister instead of a “silent” Taran. According to the Ukrainian constitution, the president submits the candidatures of the foreign minister and defense minister for parliamentary approval. The rest of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers are appointed directly by the Verkhovna Rada. The parliament also dismisses ministers. Zelensky previously announced personnel reshuffles in the government, but did not specify who exactly was in question. The agency “RBK-Ukraine”, citing sources, reported that the deputies can replace up to five ministers. These could be Defense Minister Andrei Taran, Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky and Social Policy Minister Marina Lazebnaya. Two more members of the Cabinet of Ministers, whose names are well-known in the context of future reshuffles, are Minister of Justice Denis Malyuska and Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko.
https://ria.ru/20211002/uvolneniya-1752808569.html
https://ria.ru/20211018/ukraina-1754774260.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0c/1600912868_108 ☎:1836:1296_1920x0_80_0_0_7206b693acfefc32e47614dc7a158ab6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, vladimir zelensky, alexey reznikov
Media named a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine