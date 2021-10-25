https://ria.ru/20211024/reznikov-1756038846.html

Media named a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The media named a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 10/24/2021

Media named a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense, it should be Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration Temporarily … RIA Novosti, 24.10.2021

2021-10-24T19: 44

2021-10-24T19: 44

2021-10-24T19: 44

in the world

Ukraine

Vladimir Zelensky

Alexey Reznikov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0c/1600912868_0:101:1944:1195_1920x0_80_0_0_5bbc1da50af1de38249875621f1542a5.jpg

KIEV, October 24 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense, it should be Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian publication Censor.net Yuriy Butusov said, citing sources. To the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Servant of the People David Arakhamia said that Zelensky had already decided on the candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense in the event of the resignation of Andriy Taran. “President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed on the candidacy of the new Minister of Defense. Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The new candidate for minister Reznikov had no previous connection with defense and security issues. This is a professional lawyer who had nothing to do with military operations and defense planning. Therefore, Reznikov will be a manageable figure for the office, he will need a lot of time to of that to grasp the essence of the ongoing chaos and develop some kind of logic and strategy in it, “Butusov wrote on his Facebook page. According to him, another candidate was the head of the subcommittee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Vereshchuk. According to the journalist, Zelensky’s main motivation is the desire to have a “speaking” defense minister instead of a “silent” Taran. According to the Ukrainian constitution, the president submits the candidatures of the foreign minister and defense minister for parliamentary approval. The rest of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers are appointed directly by the Verkhovna Rada. The parliament also dismisses ministers. Zelensky previously announced personnel reshuffles in the government, but did not specify who exactly was in question. The agency “RBK-Ukraine”, citing sources, reported that the deputies can replace up to five ministers. These could be Defense Minister Andrei Taran, Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky and Social Policy Minister Marina Lazebnaya. Two more members of the Cabinet of Ministers, whose names are well-known in the context of future reshuffles, are Minister of Justice Denis Malyuska and Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko.

https://ria.ru/20211002/uvolneniya-1752808569.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/ukraina-1754774260.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/0c/1600912868_108 ☎:1836:1296_1920x0_80_0_0_7206b693acfefc32e47614dc7a158ab6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, vladimir zelensky, alexey reznikov