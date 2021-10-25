Microsoft takes trademark away from tiny Russian company





Microsoft wants to end the legal protection of the “sntex.ru” trademark, owned by the metropolitan company “Tochka ru”. She intends to do this through the Intellectual Property Court. A preliminary meeting is scheduled for November 29, 2021. The reasons for Microsoft’s interest in this trademark have not been established.

Trademark as a stumbling block

Microsoft Corporation has filed a claim for early termination of legal protection of the “sntex.ru” trademark. To this end, the software giant turned to the Russian Intellectual Property Rights Court.

The rights to the “sntex.ru” trademark at the time of publication of the material belonged to Tochka ru LLC. This is a small Moscow company, registered in 2012 with an authorized capital of 10 thousand rubles. and revenue within 30 thousand rubles. (data from “Contour Focus” at the end of 2020).

It should be noted that the trademark that Microsoft has taken such an active interest in looks like a URL in its name. At the time of publication of the material, the domain name sntex.ru was free for registration.

What Microsoft is striving for

Why exactly Microsoft needed the “sntex.ru” trademark so urgently? At the time of publication of the material it was not known for certain. The CNews editorial office has addressed this question to the Russian office of Microsoft and is awaiting an answer.

What Microsoft is up to is anyone’s guess

The sign itself is very similar in its name and its sound to the name of the SharePoint Syntex service. This is Microsoft’s brainchild aimed at corporate clients. This service allows companies to use machine learning, including to simplify and automate existing business processes.

The exact date of Microsoft’s appeal to the Intellectual Property Rights Court with a claim against Tochka Ru has not been established. It is only known that the statement of claim was accepted for proceedings on October 21, 2021 by the decision of the judge Nikita Pogadaev…

In its statement, Microsoft demands the termination of legal protection of the “sntex.ru” mark in relation to class 9 goods (scientific or research apparatus and instruments) and class 42 services (development and development of computers and software). In this case, we mean the groups of goods and services according to the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Registration of Marks.

The state will participate

According to the file of the court, a third party will be involved in the consideration of the case – in this case the state. It will be represented by the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (FSIS).

The role of the FSIS in this matter has not yet been determined. According to the RAPSI, the service will be involved as a third party, “not making independent claims regarding the subject of the dispute.”

You can buy a domain that matches the name of the trademark Microsoft is interested in for the price of a cup of coffee

The preliminary court session is scheduled for November 29, 2021. “If the duly notified persons participating in the case fail to appear at the court session, the session in accordance with Article 136 of the Arbitration Procedure Code may be held in their absence. The preliminary court session completes the preparation of the case for trial. If there are objections to the readiness of the case for trial, the persons participating in the case have the right to state their objections to the consideration of the dispute on the merits before the start of the court session, ”the ruling of Judge Pogadaev says.

What is known about the defendant

According to Kontur.fokus, at the end of 2020, the revenue of Tochka ru was 30 thousand rubles. The net loss was at around 13 thousand rubles. The company is 100% owned by its current CEO Elena Prytkova (took office in November 2014). Prior to that, the sole owner of the company was Denis Ivanov…

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, eight types of activities are assigned to the company. The main one is “advertising activity (OKVED code – 73.1).

The list of additional activities of the Tochka ru company includes: “advertising activities” (73.1), “activities in the field of radio broadcasting” (60.10), “activities in the field of television broadcasting” (60.20), “activities in the field of communications based on wire technologies other “(61.10.9),” development of computer software, consulting services in this area and other related services “(62.0),” activities related to the use of computers and information technology, other “(62.09,), and” data processing activities, provision of services for the placement of information, the activities of portals in the information and communication network Internet “(

63.1) and “activities for the creation and use of databases and information resources” (63.11.1).

For comparison, in the IV quarter of fiscal 2021 alone, which ended for Microsoft on June 30, 2021, the corporation received $ 46.2 billion in revenue, which is an increase of 21% year-on-year. Operating profit for the year increased by 42% to $ 19.1 billion. Net profit showed even more significant growth – 49%. She reached $ 16.5.

Microsoft’s annual revenue compared to fiscal 2020 increased by 18% and amounted to $ 168.1 billion. Operating profit showed an increase of 32% and stopped at nearly $ 53 billion. Net profit jumped 38%, to $ 61.3 billion.