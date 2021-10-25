https://ria.ru/20211025/polsha-1756101457.html

Migrants injured two Polish soldiers trying to storm the border

Two Polish soldiers were wounded when illegal migrants tried to storm the border from Belarus, the Polish Border Guard said. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T12: 00

2021-10-25T12: 00

2021-10-25T12: 41

in the world

Belarus

Poland

migrants

WARSAW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Two Polish soldiers were injured when illegal migrants tried to storm the border from Belarus, the Polish Border Guard said. “There were two attempts to force the border over the weekend. Aggressive groups of about 60 and 70 people threw stones at Border Guard officers and soldiers of the Polish Army. Two soldiers ended up in a hospital. Both attempts to enter Poland by force were thwarted, “the report says. As the border guards claim, over the past day they recorded 508 attempts to illegally cross the Belarusian-Polish border and detained 19 illegal immigrants from Syria, Iraq and Palestine .Lately, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland declare that more and more migrants are being detained on the border with Belarus, and they accuse Minsk of creating a migration crisis. The Polish authorities introduced a state of emergency in the border areas and involved the army and police in guarding the border. Belarus, in turn, claims that neighboring countries are forcibly expelling illegal immigrants, many with bodily harm. According to President Alexander Lukashenko, the republic can no longer restrain the flow of people, since due to Western sanctions it does not money, no energy. “

Belarus

Poland

in the world, Belarus, Poland, migrants