Mikhail Poryadin arrested “BNK

Syktyvkar City Court has chosen a preventive measure against the former head of the administration of the head of Komi Mikhail Poryadin. He was detained for two months.

Video of the Syktyvkar City Court

We will remind, on October 25 it became known that the former head of the administration of the head of Komi – the first deputy chairman of the regional government, Mikhail Poryadin, is being elected a preventive measure. What he was accused of was not officially reported. The day before, the suspect was detained in Moscow and transferred to Syktyvkar.

By the decision of the Syktyvkar City Court of October 25, the investigation’s petition for the detention of Mikhail Poryadin, accused of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, using their official position, in an especially large size). He was accused of embezzling 85 million rubles, the suspect did not admit his guilt in committing the crime.

According to the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Komi, in 2018-2020, the defendant, acting by a group of persons by prior conspiracy with other persons, stole money received into the accounts of the Patriot charitable foundation for promoting the development of the volunteer movement and patriotic education of youth, for a total amount of at least 85 million rubles.

Mikhail Poryadin was detained until December 23, 2021, according to the press service of the city court.

The decision did not come into legal force. The criminal case was initiated on the basis of the materials of the FSB of Russia in the Komi Republic.

Recall that in May 2021, the political strategist of the former head of Komi was detained Maxim Mineev… He is charged with part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud committed by an organized group or on an especially large scale, as well as resulting in the deprivation of the right to a dwelling).

***

In October 2015, Mikhail Poryadin, the former head of the Directorate for the Development of Information Systems, Telecommunications and Communication Systems of the Olympstroy Group, was appointed and. O. Head of the Committee for Informatization and Communication of Komi. On January 1, 2016, he became the Minister of Mass Communications, Informatization and Communications of Komi after the merger of the Informatization Committee and the republican media agency.

In October 2016, the new department was abolished by Sergei Gaplikov, who was then in charge of the republic, he transferred the functions of a government body to the administration of the head of Komi, which was headed by Mikhail Poryadin. On May 29, 2019, Larisa Maksimova was dismissed from the post of the first deputy chairman of the government. Her place was immediately taken by Mikhail Poryadin. As head of the administration of the head of Komi, the first deputy chairman of the Komi government, he worked for less than a year.