Mirziyoyev wins presidential elections in Uzbekistan in the first round

The incumbent president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, gained 80.1% and won the presidential elections, said the head of the CEC Zainiddin Nizamhodjaev. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

2021-10-25T14: 17

2021-10-25T14: 17

2021-10-25T14: 29

politics

presidential elections in uzbekistan – 2021

in the world

uzbekistan

Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev gained 80.1% and won the presidential elections, said the head of the CEC Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev. “80.1% of the total number of voters cast their votes for the candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,” Nizamkhodzhayev said on Monday at a press conference. In second place with 6.6% deputy chairman of the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Maksuda Varisova, in third – the chairman of the National Democratic Party “Milliy Tiklanish” (National Revival) Alisher Kadyrov with 5.5%. The fourth was the leader of the Ecological Party Narzullo Oblomuradov with 4.1% and the last place was taken by the chairman of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat” (Justice) Bakhrom Abdukhalimov with 3.4%.

