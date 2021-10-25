MMK shares lost 2% after the report. What investors didn’t like

MMK has published financial results under IFRS for III quarter and 9 months of 2021

– Revenue: $ 3031 million (-6.9% q / q)

– EBITDA: $ 1,157 (-19.4% q / q)

– Net income: $ 819 (-20.6% q / q)

– Free Cash Flow (FCF): $ 409 (-25% QoQ)

– Net debt / EBITDA: 0.04x (0.0x at the end of 2Q 2021)

MMK General Director, Pavel Shilyaev:

“The introduction of temporary export duties in early August, along with a slowdown in business activity in the domestic market, led to a downward price trend in the Russian steel market, which was reflected in the structure of our sales. In the reporting period, the share of sales in the domestic market (Russia and the CIS) was 70%, and the share of premium products in the sales structure was 44%. We expect the end-of-year support for premium product sales to be supported by increased orders for 5,000 thick plate from the pipe industry.

In the third quarter, we continued construction of the coke oven battery complex. The capacity of the new complex will be 2.5 million tons of dry coke per year, which will enable us to disable five obsolete and obsolete batteries, as well as reduce gross greenhouse gas emissions. The reduction in CO2 emissions will amount to over 1.1 million tonnes, and the carbon footprint will decrease by 0.21 tonnes of CO2 (-21%) per tonne of coke, which will further bring us closer to achieving our decarbonization goals.

Ensuring financial stability remains one of the key goals of the company. MMK’s leverage, measured as net debt / EBITDA, is one of the lowest in the industry and stood at 0.04x at the end of Q3. The high level of available liquidity ($ 2.2 billion) provides MMK with a significant margin of safety for the successful implementation of the stated strategy.

MMK consistently generates sufficient cash flow and confirms its commitment to the declared dividend policy. The payment of dividends is a key component of our business, aimed at creating additional value for all shareholders of the company. The results of the third quarter, as well as confidence in the stable financial position of MMK, give the Board of Directors reason to recommend the payment of dividends for the third quarter of 2021 at the level of 100% of free cash flow (RUB 2.663 per ordinary share), which confirms the company’s commitment to the declared strategic goal to maximize the total income of shareholders ”.

Dmitry Puchkarev, an expert at BCS Investment World:

“MMK presented expectedly positive results for the third quarter. Key financial metrics declined relative to the strong Q2, but remain significantly above levels in recent years. The main factor behind the decline in revenues in Q3 QoQ was a decline in sales volumes due to a long export cycle. This has already been reflected in the operating report and should not come as a surprise to market participants. Profitability indicators in the third quarter came under pressure due to higher prices for raw materials, the introduction of export duties – at the end of the quarter, MMK’s export supplies accounted for 30% of sales. FCF indicator lost 25% due to decrease in EBITDA, increase in working capital.

The recommended dividend for the third quarter assumes a dividend yield of about 3.9%. This is lower than that of NLMK or Severstal for the same period, but you need to understand that the gap in dividends is temporary. In Q4, when the company reflects export deliveries, its financial results and FCF should improve.

After the release of the report, MMK shares lost 2%. The negative reaction in the quotes can be short-lived. Long-term outlook on securities is moderately positive. “

Key indicators III quarter (q / q)

MMK’s revenues declined 6.9% qoq to $ 3,031 million, reflecting a decline in sales volumes partially offset by an increase in global steel prices.

EBITDA decreased by 19.4% qoq to $ 1,157 million, mainly due to lower revenues and export duties. EBITDA margin decreased by 5.9 p.p. up to 38.2%.

Net income was $ 819 million, down 20.6% quarter-on-quarter due to lower profit margins.

Free cash flow declined 25.0% qoq to $ 409 million, reflecting EBITDA adjustments and outflows to working capital due to higher export sales with longer lead times on the back of higher average prices.



Key indicators 9 months

MMK’s revenue increased by 86.5% year-on-year to $ 8,471 million, reflecting an increase in sales volumes due to the completion of the modernization of a 2,500-year-old mill and an upward trend in market prices for steel products.

EBITDA more than tripled compared to 9M 2020 to $ 3,318 million due to revenue growth and a low base last year. EBITDA margin reached 39.2%, an increase of 16.8 p.p.

Net income increased significantly compared to 9 months of last year and amounted to $ 2,327 million, mainly reflecting the growth of business profitability against the background of positive trends in the global markets.

Free cash flow for 9 months of 2021 increased to $ 1,079 million on the back of positive market dynamics.

Forecast

A correction in the global market coupled with a seasonal slowdown in business activity in Russia will put pressure on the group’s sales in the 4th quarter. At the same time, the volumes will be supported by an increase in production at the Turkish asset.

The Group’s sales portfolio will benefit from a high utilization of premium equipment, including an increase in mill 5000 capacity amid growing orders from the pipe industry.

Capital expenditures in Q4 2021 are expected to be higher than Q3, reflecting the timeline for projects under the group’s strategy.

The operational efficiency measures under the renewed strategic initiatives will have a positive impact on the group’s profitability in the 4th quarter of 2021.

