Moldova signed a gas supply contract with Poland

Moldova has signed a contract for a trial purchase of one million cubic meters of gas from the Polish company PGNiG, the press service of the country’s government said. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

CHISINAU, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Moldova has signed a contract for a trial purchase of a million cubic meters of gas from the Polish company PGNiG, the press service of the country’s government said, adding that Moldova purchased fuel from an alternative source for the first time. This decision was made to assess the possibility of imports from other suppliers, as well as to balance the low pressure in the natural gas supply system. According to the government, this will not affect the tariff for consumers in any way. Earlier, the media reported about a deal between Energocom and Naftogaz for the supply of up to 700 million cubic meters of gas. Last week, the Moldovan parliament introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the situation in the energy sector. Back in early October, Moldovagaz reported that consumption in the republic exceeds supplies from Russia, and called for fuel savings. The situation is complicated by the fact that the country has not yet concluded a long-term contract with Gazprom. On October 1, the Russian concern extended the contract signed back in 2008 for a month. According to it, the cost is formed depending on world oil prices, that is, for Moldova, they rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. This week, another round of negotiations took place. According to a RIA Novosti source, Gazprom offered a fair price with an additional discount of 25 percent in exchange for a debt of about $ 700 million. However, the Moldovan delegation did not agree to these conditions and insisted on reducing the price by half the market price, citing the lack of necessary funds. In addition, Chisinau does not recognize its historical debt to Russia, since it believes that it should not pay for gas supplies to residents of Transnistria, which it does not control. Gazprom’s spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov noted that the difficult situation with gas supplies to Moldova was due to the fault of the republic’s authorities. debt is $ 433 million. He also added that the prices offered by the company fully correspond to market conditions, and it is ready to extend the contract if Chisinau pays off the debt.

