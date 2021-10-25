Moonbeam Network Continues To Dominate Polkadot DeFi Ecosystem, Preparing For Upcoming Parachain Auctions | Blockchain24

Moonbeam, a Polkadot-based smart contract-enabled project offering unprecedented compatibility and interoperability with Ethereum, has grown rapidly.

As a multi-chain network that combines the best of Polkadot and Ethereum while delivering higher throughput, lower gas costs, interoperability and scalability, Moonbeam (and its Moonriver testnet) provides a complete EVM implementation. Moreover, the Web3 compatible API and bridges that connect Moonbean to Ethereum and other separate blockchain networks allow dApp developers to deploy their existing Solidity and dApps smart contracts with minimal cost.

Moonbeam’s sister Moonriver was deployed to the Polkadot Kusama testnet in June 2021, and Moonbeam plans to deploy to Polkadot later this year. Moonriver is currently working on the fourth phase of a five-step deployment process and several promising projects with dApps and DeFi protocols are currently being built and experimented with on the platform.

In addition to features and capabilities, both Moonbeam and Moonriver are extremely developer-focused blockchain networks. Accordingly, they meet the needs of existing projects looking for solutions to Ethereum’s cost and scalability issues, Polkadot-based initiatives requiring smart contract functionality, and dApp developers looking to build on Polkadot.

Moonbeam continues to reach important milestones

Since its launch in January 2020, Moonbeam has attracted the attention of dApp developers, investors and consumers. A couple of months after launch, Moonbeam received a Web3 Foundation Grant under Wave 6 of the Web3 Foundation Grant Program to develop a Web3-compatible RPC library that allows developers to run their own Ethereum tools on the Substrate-based Moonbeam network.

In September 2020, following the launch of the public testnet Moonbase Alpha, the Moonbeam team completed a successful $ 1.4 million seed round, allowing them to accelerate their infrastructure development in line with the launch of the Polkadot and Kusama parachains.

After several months of implementing the feature on Moonriver, the Moonbeam team crossed another milestone by winning the second round of Kusama parachain slot auctions, collecting over 205,935 KSM from 5,977 participants. Since then, the Moonriver ecosystem has grown significantly. With an influx of new projects on the web, Moonriver has established itself as the most significant contributor to the Polkadot ecosystem, reaching over $ 90 million in Total Locked Value (TVL).

Derek Yu, founder of Moonbeam, notes: “In the six weeks since Moonriver launched, there have been 2.5 million transactions, 128,000 wallet addresses created and $ 256 million in TVL contributions. In short, there is a lot of interest and growth on the web in a very short time for DeFi, NFT and gaming use cases. ”

A promising future for Moonbeam and Polkadot through expansion

Several promising projects are currently testing their solutions on Moonriver, and many others are building their own decentralized applications to start using the web. For now, partner projects on the Moonriver network include Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) such as SushiSwap, IDEX and Injective, oracles such as Chainlink and Band Protocol, liquidity protocols such as Polimec and PolkaStarter, stablecoins, synthetic providers such as Ocean Protocol , and distributed marketplaces. In addition to DeFi-focused applications, other initiatives are being built including crypto gambling and betting platforms such as BetProtocol and iBetYou, stablecoins, NFT platforms such as Zoombies and myNFT, and interaction bridges such as AnySwap and Meter Passport. …

In addition to the projects mentioned above, CREAM Finance, a decentralized lending protocol for individuals and organizations, announced its integration with Moonbeam. Starting with Moonriver, CREAM Finance will expand its lending and borrowing portfolio to the Moonbeam and Polkadot ecosystems. Lido, the most significant staking derivative protocol currently deployed to Ethereum and Terra, also announced a partnership with Moonbeam to provide Polkadot with liquidity betting by helping users place DOT bets on Moonbeam and KSM (Kusama’s own token) on Moonriver.