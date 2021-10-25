Morgenstern admitted that he “does not understand” the celebration of Victory Day – Gazeta.Ru

Rapper Morgenstern was skeptical about the tradition of Russians to celebrate Victory Day. In an interview for the YouTube show “Beware, Sobchak”, the musician admitted that he did not consider it expedient to “spend millions” to celebrate the victory in the war that ended more than 75 years ago.

“I don’t understand at all this Victory Day, which took place 76 years ago. From year to year, millions are spent on it, something is celebrated, everyone is trying to do something [доказать] – I don’t know, maybe these are some kind of clamps? Probably, there is simply nothing to be proud of. I don’t know to remember every year for almost a century that you won back then, ”said Morgenstern.

The rapper also stressed that he does not devalue the country’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. At the same time, the musician urged “to make more victories in information or space technologies” and celebrate them – and not something that “took place more than 70 years ago.”

