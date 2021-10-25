Morgenstern did not understand why to celebrate Victory Day. “There is nothing to be proud of”

Morgenstern shared his opinion on the celebration of Victory Day in the Russian Federation

Instagram rapper Morgenstern

Russian rap artist Alisher Morgenstern said he did not understand why Victory Day was celebrated in Russia. The musician spoke about this in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak.

“I don’t understand this celebration of victory, which took place 76 years ago. From year to year, millions are spent on it, something is celebrated, everyone is trying to do something [доказать] “I don’t know, maybe these are some kind of braces?” Morgenstern said in an interview for the YouTube channel “Caution: Sobchak”.

The rapper also added that Russia has nothing to be proud of. “I don’t know to remember every year for almost a century that you won back then,” he summed up.

