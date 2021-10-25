Moscow authorities are discussing the extension of the lockdown

Moscow authorities are discussing several options for extending the lockdown, Forbes reports, citing a federal official and sources in the restaurant market.

According to the newspaper, as one of the options, the Moscow mayor’s office is considering extending the lockdown for another week after November 7 – until November 15. The decision will depend on the situation with the incidence of coronavirus.

One of the interlocutors of Forbes in the restaurant market said that they are discussing, among other things, extending the tough restrictions until the end of the year.

A source close to the city hall confirmed that options for extending the lockdown are being developed. At the same time, a decision on dates has not been made, it will be made no earlier than next week, based on the number of cases.

Earlier, Meduza * also reported about a possible extension of the lockdown. At the same time, the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus announced on October 25 that the capital’s authorities did not plan to extend the restrictions.

The authorities of Moscow and the Moscow region announced the introduction of a lockdown on October 21. It is planned that the restrictions will be in effect from October 28 to November 7. During this period, non-food stores will be closed in the capital and the region, cafes and restaurants will be able to work only for delivery and takeaway. There will be holidays in schools and kindergartens, cultural, sports and other public events will be canceled.

Preview photo: agency “Moscow”

* By the decision of the Ministry of Justice, Meduza is included in the register of mass media performing functions of a foreign agent in Russia