Moscow City Court left ex-Deputy Minister Rakova in jail

Moscow City Court left ex-Deputy Minister Rakova in jail

The Moscow City Court recognized the arrest of ex-Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova, accused of embezzling 50 million rubles, as legal, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow City Court recognized the arrest of ex-Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova, accused of embezzling 50 million rubles, was lawful, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. “The decision of the Tverskoy Court of Moscow has been left unchanged.” education, in 2019 lobbied for the allocation of budgetary funds of the Fund for New Forms of Education Development (FNFRO). The money was intended for the implementation of government contracts within the framework of the federal project “Teacher of the Future”, and the investigation revealed falsification of reports on ongoing scientific research. The investigation estimated the size of the embezzlement at 50 million rubles. As part of the case, arrested Rakova, top managers of Sberbank Maxim Inkin and Evgeny Zak (both former employees of the FNFRO and came to Sberbank for her), legal adviser and teacher of RANEPA Kristina Kryuchkova (previously held the position of executive director “Shaninki”), Rakova’s common-law husband Arthur Stetsenko (the investigation believes that he was fictitiously employed by the FNFRO). Rector of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (“Shaninka”) Sergei Zuev was placed under house arrest. Rakova was charged with large-scale fraud (part 4 of article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), the investigation was taken under control by the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. She was arrested on October 7.

