most of the seriously ill after the “vaccination” bought certificates

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-25/gincburg_bolshinstvo_tyazhelo_zabolevshih_posle_privivki_kupili_sertifikaty https://www.znak.com/2021-10-25/gincburg_bolshinstvo_tyazhelo_zabolevshih_posle_privivki_kupili_sertifikaty 2021.10.25

Alexander Gunzburg, director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. “Among them [заболевших] 80% of those who bought, “- quoted Gintsburg TASS.

According to him, it is possible to check whether a person was vaccinated with Sputnik V or not using a special analysis for the presence of drug markers. “We see that people lack these markers in 80% of cases,” said the director of the research institute.

“They are deceiving themselves. They seem to have a psychological change in their ideas. They think that they are really vaccinated, relax any quarantine restrictions. And their risk of illness increases dramatically as a result of their behavior changes. In addition, they pose a mortal threat to others, ”said Gunzburg.

Recently, official statistics speaks of a sharp increase in the number of cases of covid, and daily records for the number of deaths are recorded. Because of this, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the government’s proposal to introduce a non-working day regime throughout Russia from October 30 to November 7, but allowed the heads of regions to shift these dates based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation. At the moment, in Russia, only 47.2 million people are fully vaccinated against coronavirus – this is 32.3% of the population.