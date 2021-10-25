Most Popular Tools & News From Investing.com

© Shutterstock



Investing.com – The most popular financial instruments (according to Investing.com Russia) in the week of October 18-22 were:, Oil Futures,, Pair, and.

As for the news, the most interesting of the week were the following: The Mayor of Moscow announced a lockdown from October 28 to November 7, Why can BTC soar by 170% thanks to ETF ?, Powell announced the imminent start of the reduction in asset purchases, Bitcoin ETF sold 12 million shares in the first hours of trading and Digital wins over the physical.

Due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation and in pursuance of the presidential decree, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin limited the period from October 28 to November 7 for this period the work of enterprises in the service sector, trade and catering.

According to the founder of the global analytical platform Fundstrat and a big fan of digital currencies, Tom Lee, the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by new individual investors, as a result of which the value of BTC could grow to $ 168,000 by the end of the year, or 170%.

Wall Street retreated from new all-time highs on Friday, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he was buying his bonds every month, The Street writes.

The first bitcoin-related fund is the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which invests in digital asset futures, and demand surged after weeks of worrying market expectations for its debut, as well as the possibility that the Securities and Exchange Commission (STC) would actually allow it. launch.

JPMorgan believes that the midweek growth on the NYSE on Tuesday, Bloomberg writes.