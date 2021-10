https://ria.ru/20211025/ogranicheniya-1756067203.html

Murmansk region introduces QR codes to visit a number of objects

The authorities of the Murmansk region decided to introduce QR codes from October 30 to visit cultural institutions, cafes and restaurants. RIA Novosti, 25.10.2021

MURMANSK, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of the Murmansk region have decided to introduce QR codes for visiting cultural institutions, cafes and restaurants from October 30. “We will not extend non-working days … So far we have no reason to introduce a lockdown, we will not close public catering, cultural institutions. to ensure safety, it will be possible to visit catering, cultural institutions only with a QR code or a fresh PCR test, “said the regional governor Andrei Chibis at an operational meeting on Monday. He clarified that starting from October 30, the QR code will be needed to visit theaters , cinemas, oceanarium, philharmonic society, recreation center, museums, libraries, catering establishments, as well as sports facilities. Also, according to the headquarters, the code will need to be presented in fitness clubs and sports facilities located in enclosed spaces. Earlier, restrictions were introduced in the Murmansk region – unvaccinated residents over 65 years old must observe self-isolation from October 30. Also, QR codes were introduced for visiting sports competitions, checking into hotels.

