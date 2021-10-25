Musk crashed another cryptocurrency

The growth of quotations of the meme Shiba Inu cryptocurrency over the weekend made it the eleventh one in terms of capitalization on the crypto market. Then, after Elon Musk’s tweet, her quotes collapsed.

Shiba Inu quotes in the last month rose by 400%, writes Bloomberg. This is perhaps the most “meta” of cryptocurrencies: its mascot, a Shiba Inu dog, is a clear reference to the Doge cryptocurrency, and its origin (founded in 2020 by an anonymous nickname Ryoshi) is to Bitcoin.

Shiba’s growth this fall was fueled by rumors of a fully distributed exchange launch, NFT market entry, and a general enthusiasm for cryptoassets. In early October, her quotes were raised by Elon Musk, by publishing a tweet with his dog, and in recent days a petition on Change.org asking for the token to be admitted to the Robinhood platform.

Investors in Shiba are attracted by an easy entry: a dollar can buy 20 thousand tokens. At the Sunday peak of quotations, its capitalization reached $ 21 billion, Doge – $ 34 billion.

But the currency supported by him (as it happened more than once) was soon dropped by Musk himself: he confessedthat did not invest in Shiba. Moreover, he reminded retail investors that bitcoin, ethereum, and Doge, in which he personally invested “out of curiosity”, are “some character strings with corresponding names.” “As I said before, don’t buy cryptocurrency for the latter. The true value is in the production of products and services for others, and not money, in any form, ”said the billionaire.

On this tweet, Shiba Inu plummeted by more than 25% (later adjusted to minus 15%). The profile forum of the holders of this cryptocurrency on Reddit urges users to continue pumping it with money, explaining the collapse with Musk’s “envy”.