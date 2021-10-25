“My kingdom for the driver” – a blockage of containers formed in the British port – InoTV

Due to an acute shortage of truck drivers, the British port of Filixstow is unable to handle the unloading of containers, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Almost 100 thousand of them have accumulated there, which is 50% more than usual. In the sea, there are ships that cannot moor. After Brexit, similar problems with a shortage of personnel or goods in the UK are increasing, the German newspaper notes.

Felixstowe, the largest cargo port in the UK, where goods from all over the world arrive, cannot cope with unloading containers, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. This is due to the lack of truck drivers. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, many labor migrants returned to their homelands in the EU. Due to the fact that Great Britain withdrew from the union, the return journey would be difficult and expensive for them, so they chose not to return.

As a result, almost 100 thousand containers have accumulated in Filixstow, which is 50% more than usual, and the management is ready to give away “my kingdom for the driver“. In the sea, there are ships that cannot moor. Some of them go further to Rotterdam or Hamburg. After Brexit, problems of this kind in the UK are increasing, the German newspaper notes. There is a lack of goods and personnel everywhere. The situation is not dangerous for everyone, but it is surprising that such a rich country has to deal with a deficit in a large number of areas.

Some blame not only Brexit for what is happening at Felixstowe, but also that the work at the port is very poorly organized. They say that there were logistical problems before leaving the EU, and after that they just worsened. Plus, the pandemic has become a big problem. It, as the Prime Minister of the country Boris Johnson emphasizes, is global in nature. And there is indeed a shortage of truck drivers in the world, the newspaper admits, but, for example, in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands there are no empty shelves, queues at gas stations and crowded ports.

The local population in Felixstowe is unhappy with the way events are developing. Moreover, initially most of it opposed Brexit, as it threatened the port’s operation. But most of the country’s citizens still decided that the EU needed to leave. The fact is that nostalgia for the times of the British Empire still lives in the British. It was she who fueled the campaign to leave the European Union. It is no coincidence that the country’s authorities talk about “global Britain”, which is going to conquer the world, but not with the help of warships, but with good arguments, which, in turn, will provide it with trade agreements. For example, Johnson dreams of agreements with India and the United States, but they are still as far away as from Filixstowe to Delhi and Washington, the German edition concludes.