Named pensioners who will receive 50 thousand rubles in November

Payments will be transferred along with the pension

More than 77 thousand Russian pensioners will receive a one-time payment of 50 thousand rubles. The payment of funds is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Road of Life, along which supplies of the surrounded Leningrad went during the Great Patriotic War.

The lump sum message, in particular, appeared on the Ministry of Labor’s Instagram page.

The publication notes that citizens awarded the medal “For the Defense of Leningrad” or the badge “Resident of besieged Leningrad” will receive 50 thousand rubles each.

“The payment will come with the pension in November,” the message says.

Earlier, the decree on the corresponding payments was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the money is due not only to pensioners living in Russia, but also to the defenders of Leningrad and the blockade who live in a number of neighboring states: Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria.

For these purposes, the Russian government has allocated 3.9 billion rubles. The corresponding order was approved by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

The 30-kilometer section of the ice path, along which food was delivered to surrounded Leningrad, is called the road of life. The first trucks arrived in the city on the ice of Lake Ladoga almost 80 years ago – on November 22, 1941.