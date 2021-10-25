Named the most popular car brands among Russians for buying on credit – News – Auto

According to a study by SberAuto, residents of Russia in the last quarter of this year most often bought cars from three manufacturers on credit. These are Lada, Hyundai and Kia, which account for half of all such purchases.

At the same time, Lada (Vesta and Granta) acquired 21% of motorists on credit. Hyundai (Solaris) 15%, Kia (Rio, Ceed and Sportage) 14%.

Next, with a 9% share, were Renault cars (Logan and Kaptur). In fifth place is Ford (Focus) – 8% of all credit transactions. Also, Chevrolet, Volkswagen and Honda cars were often purchased on credit.

Curiously, more than 80% of all car loans were issued for used cars. The age of the most popular used cars was 5-10 years, they account for 47% of the total number of used cars sold on credit. In second place are cars aged 10-15 years (22%), in third place – cars not older than 5 years (17%).

Every fifth Toyota brand is among the new cars bought with borrowed money. Volkswagen (Polo) and Skoda (Rapid and Octavia) follow. Among the regions in terms of car loans, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar are in the lead, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier it was reported that the leader in the rating of the most popular electric vehicles among Russians is the Nissan brand. This is the Leaf model. According to the study, as of mid-2021, there were 9,273 Nissan Leafs in Russia, accounting for 75.5% of the total number of electric cars in the country.