Natalia Oreiro received Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Natalia Oreiro and her son, the document was published on the official Internet portal of legal information. son Molio Oreiro Merlin Atahualpa, who was born on January 26, 2012 in Argentina, “the document says. Natalia Oreiro’s leading role in the Argentinean TV series” Wild Angel “brought world fame to Natalia Oreiro.

