Natalia Oreiro received Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Natalia Oreiro, the corresponding document was published on the official Internet portal of legal information. “Adopt the following persons into Russian citizenship … Oreiro Iglesias Natalia Marisa, born on May 19, 1977 in Uruguay, with her son Molio Oreiro Merlin Atahualpa, born on January 26, 2012 in Argentina,” the text says. does not plan to live in the country, but seeks to get a passport as appreciation for the love of Russians. Natalia Oreiro’s world fame was brought by the Argentinean TV series “Wild Angel”.

