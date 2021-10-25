New restrictions came into force in Moscow due to COVID :: Society :: RBC

New restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic have come into force in Moscow. People over 60 and / or with chronic diseases will switch to home treatment. Companies must transfer 30% of employees to telecommuting

From today, new restrictions will come into force in Moscow due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19. Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin announced them last Tuesday, October 19 on his official website.

Muscovites over the age of 60 and citizens suffering from chronic diseases must observe the home regime at their place of permanent residence “or in garden plots.” This limitation will remain in effect until February 25, 2022.

Employers operating in Moscow must switch to remote work at least 30% of the total number of employees and all employees over 60 years of age and suffering from chronic diseases. The remote work format will also last until February 25, 2022.

At the same time, walks and physical education in the air for senior citizens are not limited. Working Muscovites also have the right to get sick leave. Elderly and chronically ill citizens are exempted from compliance with the home regime if they have been vaccinated or have had coronavirus within the last six months.

Only those whose presence in the workplace is “critical to the functioning of the organization” will not be sent to remote control. The requirement to switch to remote work does not apply to vaccinated and ill employees, as well as to employees of medical institutions, defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roscosmos and some other strategic industries.

On October 28, restrictions announced by Sobyanin on October 21 will come into force in Moscow: