news, autumn, spring, vegetable garden, harvest, garden and vegetable garden

Digging a garden in autumn or spring – gardeners still argue on this topic.

Some believe that the autumn digging is the most important, while others say that in the spring, due to the autumn digging, nothing grows in the garden.

The question cannot be answered unequivocally. You need to start from what the climate is in your area and what type of soil in your garden.

If the soil is heavy and clayey, then it is necessary to plow the garden both in the fall and in the spring. Otherwise, the crops will not give a rich harvest.

Photo: © Belnovosti

If the soil is light and loose, then only spring digging can be done. The same goes for sandy soil.

As for the climate, in warm regions the earth usually dries up faster, so it does not need frequent digging.

In regions with wet and cold winters, it is imperative to dig up the garden in the spring.

During the winter, due to weather conditions, the soil becomes compacted and becomes unsuitable for growing crops.

How to dig up a vegetable garden correctly?

Improper digging of the soil will, of course, do more harm than good.

Therefore, you need to remember the following.

You need to dig up the garden after harvesting until the end of October and before the start of frost.

Digging depth varies from 5 to 30 centimeters.

The beds where tomatoes, peppers, radishes and legumes grew are dug to a shallow depth.

The beds after potatoes, carrots, pumpkins, melons are dug deeper.

If the soil has not been dug for several years, you need not just loosen it, but turn the layers over.

Author: Svetlana Protas