news, summer residence, work, autumn, mistakes, advice, garden and vegetable garden

The final month of autumn is approaching. The harvest has come to an end.

During this period, summer residents usually visit suburban areas for only two reasons: putting things in order in the beds and planting some plants for the winter.

However, some people find another reason to travel to the country. This is a digging of a vegetable garden.

The attitude to this procedure is unambiguous. Some believe that it is necessary to dig up the garden in the fall. Others are convinced that this should be done in the spring.

Who is right in this dispute

Experienced summer residents are in favor of the autumn digging of the soil cover.

Performing the procedure in October or November has a huge advantage over the spring action – much more efficiency.

The fact is that as a result of pre-winter digging, most weeds are located outside the root system.

This situation turns out to be very useful after the thermometer columns drop to low marks.

In this situation, the weeds begin to freeze, as a result of which they cease to “interfere” with other plants.

Other benefits of autumn digging

When digging the soil before the onset of winter, the soil becomes of better quality and becomes loose.

In addition, a sufficient amount of air enters the ground. In other words, ventilation is provided.

It also becomes much easier to fertilize the soil cover.

It is also worth noting the “liberation” of the beds from a significant number of dangerous insects and microorganisms.

Disadvantages of the procedure

However, far from always the gardener should dig up the beds in the fall.

It is necessary to weigh the pros and cons of the procedure at this particular time.

When digging the soil from the lower layers, not only weeds and dangerous pests fall into the upper layers (by the way, it is not a fact that it will be possible to completely get rid of them in the end).

As a result of this procedure, the summer resident “raises” and microorganisms that are important for the ecosystem. The result may be a decrease in soil fertility.

Also, do not forget that digging the soil requires a lot of effort. Older people are unlikely to cope with this action.

Author: Kurchev Anton