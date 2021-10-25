Nicolas Cage goes crazy in Sion Sono’s English debut

In mid-September, the hit of this year’s Sundance festival was released on Russian screens (now on digital services): the film Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts. At the film festival, the project was immediately dubbed the most anticipated of the year.

At the same time, the viewer rating turned out to be below average – it seems that the audience did not understand anything (on the IMDb website, the rating of the film was only 4.2 points). For director Shion Sono, Prisoners of Ghost Land is the first ever English-language film. The Japanese director is known to the Western public: at the Berlin Film Festival, his films “Strange Prize” and “Revelation of Love” were awarded.

Sono can be called an experimenter and bully in contemporary Asian cinema. The film was expected to be shot in Mexico, but had to be relocated to Japan due to the director’s illness. Perhaps the homeland helped Zion to preserve its national identity and unique handwriting, crossing Eastern traditions with the aesthetics of American category B cinema.

According to the plot, an unnamed Hero (Nicolas Cage) – a criminal, he, along with his partner Psycho (Nick Cassavetes), goes to rob a bank, hoping that he will not be caught, as always. However, this time something went wrong.

The governor (Bill Moseley), in whose captivity the Hero is, offers a deal in exchange for freedom: his beloved granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) escaped and ended up in the Land of Ghosts, from where they are not returning. The hero must go in search of her and return to the Samurai town. The hero is sent in a special suit that detonates in different parts of the body, depending on the oversight. If after three days Bernice does not speak his name into the microphone built into the leather suit, the mission will be considered a failure.

The Land of Ghosts turns out to be an unpleasant and creepy place where people have a strange cult. They, as usual, repeat that there is no way out of the country, but there is no explanation. “The demon won’t let you.” But who is he? The people living in the land of ghosts believe in the blue butterfly that brings death, allows them to make weak-willed mannequins out of themselves and gives their voice as a gift. Here time has stopped, workers are struggling to keep the hands of the clock, frozen at the 8:15 mark. This is the time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. So everyone who lives in the Land of Ghosts are victims who prevent the explosion from happening again? The filmmakers do not give clear explanations and answers to questions, leaving space for viewers’ interpretations and opinions of critics.

This film looks like an ordinary story about a Hero who saves humanity by coincidence. At the end of the film, the unnamed savior will say, “The samurai town will someday be a beautiful place.” Will it become?

The main star of the film is, of course, Nicolas Cage. Here he does not reveal himself from a new acting side, but does everything for which he is loved. He makes faces, lets himself be pampered and adds expression to his actions. For memes, the actor also tried – “serious” remarks that cause laughter, absurd actions and antics. The entire film revolves around Cage, concentrating most of the audience’s attention on him.

Despite the low rating, “Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” has a chance to appeal to the viewer, if you perceive it not just as an action-comedy, but dig a little deeper. After watching, there is definitely an aftertaste, and multi-level Easter eggs come to mind only after a complete rethinking of the picture.

If you like Nicolas Cage (especially if you enjoyed Mandy), Asian culture and aesthetic visuals (the picture in the film is really beautiful – just playing with the color of different worlds is worth something), then Prisoners of Ghostland is worthy your attention.

The film was evaluated by Maria Danilova, Piter.tv

Photo: stills from the film, provided by the distributor “PROvzglyad”