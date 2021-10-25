Nigeria will launch its digital currency

MOSCOW, October 24 – PRIME. Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Bukhari will announce the launch of the new digital currency eNaira on Monday, the country’s central bank said in a press release.

“President Muhammadu Bukhari, known as eNaira, is slated to be on Monday October 25, 2021,” the central bank said.

It is noted that the central bank has been exploring the possibility of creating a digital currency for several years. The eNaira currency is designed to simplify financial transactions for all segments of the country’s population.

The central bank emphasizes that it will continue to work with eNaira development partners to ensure that the system runs smoothly for all users, especially in rural areas of the country and for people without a bank account.