Nine EU countries refuse to support EU electricity market reforms – Economy and business

TASS, October 25. / TASS /. Nine European Union countries on Monday said they would not support the EU electricity market reform proposal. This was reported by Reuters.

According to him, due to the rise in gas and electricity prices, some EU countries, including Spain and France, called on Brussels to revise the rules of the community’s electricity market.

However, as noted by Reuters, a number of EU countries are opposed to such a proposal. They issued a joint statement in which they noted that “they cannot support any measures that contradict the domestic gas and electricity market.” This statement was signed by Austria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia and the Netherlands.

“Since the price hike [на энергоносители] gave global reasons, we must be very careful before interfering in the arrangement of internal energy markets, “- the agency quoted the countries as saying.

Instead of such reforms, the states in a joint appeal urge Brussels to take more measures to save energy and achieve the goal of uniting the EU electricity market by 15% by 2030, Reuters reports.

Since mid-September, the gas price on spot platforms in Europe has been consistently above € 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, which in itself is unprecedented for the EU. At the same time, at peak times, the price level was approaching € 2,000. According to the European Commission, the annual expenditures of European citizens on energy in some countries have already increased by € 500-600, which exceeds the ability of entire population groups to pay them.