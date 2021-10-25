Nobody I Know Is Associated With The Dogecoin Foundation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied statements by the Dogecoin Foundation about the involvement of the head of his family investment firm, Jared Birchall, in it.

“Neither Jared, nor I, and no one I know has anything to do with this organization,” Musk wrote in a comment on Twitter.

Neither Jared, nor me, nor anyone I know has anything to do with this foundation – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

Founded in 2014, the Dogecoin Foundation eventually ceased to exist until it reopened in August this year. Birchall remains listed as Musk’s partner, representing Tesla’s CEO as an advisor to the project.

The Dogecoin Foundation calls its goal to support the development of cryptocurrencies, including development, trademark protection and definition of a roadmap. In September, the organization filed claims against the organizers of the Dogecoin 2.0 (DOGE2) project for violating the rights to the cryptocurrency brand.

In a separate comment under the post of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Marcus, Tesla CEO also noted that Twitter has become a platform for the spread of cryptocurrency fraudulent schemes.

Despite Musk’s remarks, Dogecoin continued to rise on Sunday and gained 5% over the week. At the same time, the most famous imitator of the meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has risen in price by 50% over the past two days and reached a new all-time high at around $ 0.00003954.

