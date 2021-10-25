Non-lethal outcome – Newspaper Kommersant No. 194 (7156) of 10/25/2021

Aviation market participants ask the Ministry of Transport to revise the security requirements for small airports as soon as possible. The new rules came into force on October 5, in order to satisfy them, airports need to invest billions of rubles. The Ministry of Transport has already announced its readiness to soften the requirements, but have not yet done so. As a result, already in four regions, landing sites do not work: their operators are afraid of fines and criminal cases.

Kommersant got acquainted with the letter of the Airport Association (it includes 42 airports, including Domodedovo, Kazan, Arkhangelsk, Irkutsk, Yakutsk, Gorno-Altaisk and others) to the Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev dated October 20. In it, market participants are asked to suspend and revise the security requirements for small airports.

The new requirements came into force on October 5, when the government decree No. 1603 “On approval of requirements for ensuring transport security” came into force. From this day on, the landing sites accepting aircraft with a capacity of 20 passengers or more must be equipped with equipment for video monitoring of territories and baggage inspection, warning systems and alarms. Regular patrols and the presence of rapid response teams should be ensured around the area.

According to Aeroport’s estimates, out of 2.2 thousand airfields, heliports and landing sites in Russia, less than 10% of facilities meet the criteria.

From all the rest, according to the appeal, the fulfillment of the instructions will require 3-4 billion rubles in total. investments and attraction of about 10 thousand specialists. In addition to one-time costs for the purchase of equipment, the annual costs of its maintenance, as well as staff salaries, will require 10-50 million rubles from each site. costs, calculated in the association. Its general director Viktor Gorbachev told Kommersant that the Ministry of Transport did not guarantee the absence of claims to the sites for failure to comply with the new requirements.

On October 12, Deputy Minister Alexander Sukhanov announced that the Ministry of Transport is ready to adjust the resolution “towards softening the requirements”. In the new version, according to him, the provisions are “significantly simplified” and provide for a differentiated approach based on passenger traffic and the type of sites. She, the official said, has already been agreed with the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and received positive conclusions from the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Justice.

But according to the current legislation, normative acts can come into force only from September 1 or March 1 (for other problems with adjusting the legislation caused by this norm, see Kommersant dated August 17), so the amended resolution may appear no earlier than spring 2022. “Considering that the problem is urgent and urgent, in order to relieve tension, we are working on the issue of amending the current resolution and extending (development of a new project .— “B”) for a year, “said Mr. Sukhanov.

But the industry is not ready to go back to work without guarantees that there will be no sanctions for non-compliance.

Since October 5, SILA and its subsidiary Aeroservice have preventively suspended flights to Transbaikalia, Altai, Irkutsk and Tomsk regions. Flights to almost 30 sites will not be resumed until the aviation authorities guarantee a moratorium on bringing operators to responsibility for failure to comply with current requirements, said Andrei Bogdanov, co-owner of the Sila Air Force, to Kommersant.

According to Mr. Bogdanov, the industry participants are not familiar with the final version of the project and are not ready to continue working under the threat of sanctions or suspension of activities. “This is a fundamental decision. We are threatened with large fines from Rostransnadzor and the prosecutor’s office, no one wants to save up “ticks” for administrative violations that may escalate into criminal prosecution or disqualification of the head: there are no guarantees that this will not happen today, and no one will resume flights at their own peril and risk not necessary, ”he says. The Ministry of Transport and Rostransnadzor did not answer Kommersant.

Every day of delay with the cancellation of the decree threatens the collapse of small aircraft and increases the risks of non-utilization of budget subsidies for regional transportation, emphasizes Sergei Kruglov, General Director of Gorno-Altaisk Airport.

He also insists on the complete abolition of the requirements for small sites: “The document should neither be frozen, nor revived, nor suspended – it is necessary to admit a mistake and completely exclude these requirements.” According to him, the costs of even the minimum provision of requirements will amount to millions of rubles, which the operators will have to include in the tariffs for servicing airlines. As a result, according to Mr. Kruglov, the cost of tickets will grow three to five times in the next two years.

Aigul Abdullina