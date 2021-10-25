Non-working days began in six regions, in Moscow

From today, non-working days have begun in six Russian regions – in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Kursk, Samara regions and the Perm Territory. They were announced by regional authorities to prevent the spread of the new type of coronavirus infection. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7, giving the regions the opportunity, at their discretion, to increase or decrease this period, depending on the epidemiological situation.

During the “non-working” days, the activities of all organizations will be terminated, except for enterprises of the continuous cycle. Allowed to operate hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores. A system of QR codes is being introduced for visiting public places such as shopping centers, fitness centers, theaters, cinemas. In many regions, mandatory self-isolation is being introduced for the elderly.

New restrictions came into force in Moscow on October 25. According to the decree of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, from Monday people over 60 years old and those who have chronic diseases are ordered to observe the “home regime”. These restrictions will be in effect for four months – from October 25 to February 25, 2022. They do not apply to those who have had COVID-19 in the last six months, as well as those who are fully vaccinated.

Also, Sobyanin’s decree contains a requirement for employers to transfer at least 30 percent of employees to remote work.

From October 28, Moscow and the Moscow region will be quarantined until November 7.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova recommended that Russians restrict movement between regions. Rospotrebnadzor also asks Russians to stay at home and not plan trips during non-working days.

In Russia, the number of cases of infection and deaths from COVID-19 has been rapidly growing since mid-September. Over the past month, the number of new cases, according to official statistics, has doubled. Since October 19, more than one thousand deaths from a new type of coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia every day.