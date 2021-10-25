Non-working days began in six Russian regions :: Society :: RBC

From October 25 in six regions – in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Kursk, Samara regions and the Perm Territory – non-working days began, they will last until November 7 inclusive. Earlier this measure was announced by local authorities.

How non-working days will pass in different regions of Russia. The main thing



In these regions, non-working days do not coincide with federal ones, which will be held from October 30 to November 7. It was decided to introduce this measure after the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova amid the deteriorating situation with COVID-19. Its idea was supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, on October 20 he signed a corresponding decree. According to the document, employees’ salaries should be kept on these days.

At the same time, Putin called on the heads of the subjects, if necessary, to introduce this regime from October 23. The President noted that in some regions, non-working days may last after November 7.

During non-working days, many organizations, with some exceptions, will stop working, they are different in each subject. Hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, state and local authorities will continue to operate. Some regions, for example, Moscow, Moscow region and St. Petersburg, have introduced a partial lockdown.