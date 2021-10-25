Non-working days introduced in the Kaliningrad region

In the Kaliningrad region, the days from October 28 to November 7 have been declared non-working for all municipal and state institutions. The regional government has published amendments to the current Covid Restrictions Ordinance.

During this period, only:

Groceries, pharmacies, points of sale of goods for children, construction stores, production, public transport.

The MFC will also continue its work, but will only issue certificates of death, marriage, QR codes and conduct a population census. Duty groups are organized in kindergartens. Colleges and universities will be transferred to the distance. There will be holidays in schools during non-working days.

Public transport to coastal cities is reduced to morning and evening flights.

Catering establishments are allowed to work only for delivery and takeaway; there should be no guests in the hall. These conditions will also apply to food courts.

Beauty salons and hairdressing salons will not be open during the specified period.